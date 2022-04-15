ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewistown, PA

Geisinger celebrates after having no reported COVID-19 patients

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– For the first time since 2020, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital reports zero COVID-19 inpatients as of April 14.

Geisinger gives a big thanks to their health care workers for keeping the community safe. They also want to thank the role the community played in helping with mitigation efforts and for being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Despite having no COVID-19 inpatients, Geisinger is still encouraging patients and the community to do their part by wearing a mask and continuing other safety measures against the virus.

WTAJ

COVID-19 vaccination, booster offered at Highlands Health

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– As a new COVID-19 variant causes an uptick in cases, vaccines or boosters will be offered at Highlands Health. Highlands Health will be offering numerous vaccine clinics throughout April and May. Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., vaccines are offered curbside at the front door.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona woman jailed for alleged assault

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting someone in her home, leading the victim to barricade themselves in a bedroom with two kids. Colleen Michelle Quigley, 42, was screaming at two kids, one of which is 2 years old, when the victim came downstairs to confront her on […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police: Baby tests positive for meth, 3 adults charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Three Altoona residents face charges for endangering the welfare of children after a 15-month-old in their home ingested methamphetamine last July. Police and EMS were called to the home on North 10th Street where they were told the 15-month-old had possibly ingested cleaning products. The baby was transported to UPMC Altoona and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset officials looking for four wanted men

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Somerset County released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of March 25. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Richard McClucas, 46, of Stoystown area – wanted for rape of a child Allen […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Warning from Pennsylvania officials about black bears

(WOLF) - Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking all Pennsylvanians to reduce bear-human interactions, as black bears are now starting to come out of hibernation. They say the bears may be bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger. They suggest residents bring in such things as pet...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

