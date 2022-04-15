Geisinger celebrates after having no reported COVID-19 patients

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– For the first time since 2020, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital reports zero COVID-19 inpatients as of April 14.

Geisinger gives a big thanks to their health care workers for keeping the community safe. They also want to thank the role the community played in helping with mitigation efforts and for being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Despite having no COVID-19 inpatients, Geisinger is still encouraging patients and the community to do their part by wearing a mask and continuing other safety measures against the virus.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.