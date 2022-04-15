ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Bryson DeChambeau targets two-month return from wrist surgery

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Px7F3_0f9oc98y00

Bryson DeChambeau underwent surgery on his left wrist Thursday and told his social media followers he plans to return to competition within two months’ time.

DeChambeau, 28, missed roughly two months of the PGA Tour season earlier this year while fighting through a torn labrum in his hip and a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist.

He briefly returned in late March and lost all three group-stage matches at the WGC-Match Play. He missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open and the Masters, where he told reporters he was playing against doctors’ orders.

DeChambeau’s second-round 80 at Augusta National Golf Club was the worst round of his professional career. He has not made a cut since the first week of January.

“I made attempts to play through this injury at three recent events, including the Masters, but this is typically an injury that requires surgical treatment,” DeChambeau wrote on social media. “Through continued discomfort from the fracture, it has caused me to alter my grip and swing, resulting in my inability to compete at golf’s highest level. This has not been easy physically and mentally for me.

“For now, I will be taking the appropriate time needed to rest and recover from this procedure and look forward to competing at the highest level within the next two months.”

That timeline all but assures that DeChambeau will miss the PGA Championship, the second major of the season scheduled for May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

He could be back for the U.S. Open, the championship where he won his lone major title in 2020. This year’s edition is set for June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth claims 2022 RBC Heritage via playoff with Patrick Cantlay for first win as a father

Even the best putters go through stretches where the hole looks small. Jordan Spieth admitted to feeling that way on Saturday. But winners know how to win, and on Sunday along the marshy shore of Calibogue Sound Spieth proved that he still knows how to find a way to close and collect the trophy, Tartan jacket and the seven-figure check that came with it (and pushed his career earnings over $50 million).
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rickie Fowler enters US Open Monday qualifier following RBC Heritage missed cut

Rickie Fowler has entered a Monday qualifier for the US Open to be held at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club & Wedgewood Golf and Country Club in Ohio. Fowler also entered a Monday qualifier to get into the 2021 US Open as well, but he missed out on the event at Torrey Pines for the first time since 2010.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth classily keeps promise to sign autographs for fans after winning RBC Heritage playoff

Jordan Spieth’s latest win was a thrilling one, a playoff win over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head. That win also showed how classy the star golfer is, thanks to two videos captured by the PGA Tour: After Spieth finished his round, he went out to fans waiting for his autograph and told them he had to wait to see if he’d be involved in a playoff, so he promised he’d come back, even if he won or not.
GOLF
FanSided

RBC Heritage purse: Payout by player, finishing position

It may not compare to The Masters but the RBC Heritage purse still has a nice chunk of change for the winner and those finishing near the top of the leaderboard. RBC Heritage purse and payout by player and finishing position. The golf season really began last weekend with The...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tiger Woods
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth bounces back from putt hiccup, rallies to win RBC Heritage￼

On the first hole of a playoff on Sunday at the RBC Heritage, after hitting into the front greenside bunker on 18 at Harbour Town Golf Links, Jordan Spieth blasted out to 7 inches — and you became a bit uneasy. A day earlier on 18, Spieth missed from 11 feet. Then from 11 inches. And that followed a similar whiff at the Texas Open, just two weeks earlier.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

2022 RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour: Prize purse, winner's share

After the stress, drama and Tiger mania of The Masters, the PGA Tour headed to Harbour Town Golf Links for the RBC Heritage. It's a more leisurely pace with a relaxed atmosphere on a Pete Dye course that will test every aspect of your game. Accuracy off the tee is...
GOLF
Golf Channel

OWGR update: Jordan Spieth back inside top 10 after RBC Heritage win

Jordan Spieth has returned to the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking after his win Sunday at Harbour Town. The 13-time PGA Tour winner, who has spent 26 weeks at No. 1 in his career, was last inside the top 10 in the world rankings for one week last October. Before that, he hadn't been ranked in the top 10 since after the 2018 BMW Championship.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valero Texas Open#The Pga Tour#The Wgc Match Play#The Pga Championship
golfmagic.com

"Really?" Justin Thomas defends HVIII over his comments about Hoffmann

Justin Thomas took to social media to defend Harold Varner III after his comments about Morgan Hoffmann caused quite a stir. Varner spoke to the media after his first round at RBC Heritage earlier in the week where Hoffmann had returned after two years out. Hoffmann was diagnosed with muscular...
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Jordan Spieth Drives Titleist to Victory at the 2022 RBC Heritage

On Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links, Jordan Spieth produced a 5-under par 66 and then beat Patrick Cantlay on the first playoff hole to claim victory at the RBC Heritage. Spieth’s final day at the iconic Pete Dye design included two eagles and three birdies against just two bogeys en route to a four-day total of 13-under par.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Watch: Jordan Spieth makes two eagles in first five holes Sunday at RBC

Jordan Spieth’s third round at the RBC Heritage included a tough finish, but he made up for it, and then some, in the first five holes of Sunday’s final round. After a par at the first, Spieth holed out for eagle from a greenside bunker at the par-5 second to reach 10 under par.
GOLF
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BetMGM Golf: PGA Tour Tournament Prize Money Payout List For 2022

Golf is in a good place with purses up $100 million overall from 2021 (totaling $1.5 billion in 2022) and there’s some real parity on the PGA Tour. This makes for some tough calls for golf betting each week. But at the same time, it makes for some exciting weekends with several tournaments coming down to the back nine on Sunday.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I'm getting closer every time': Harold Varner III in contention once again, takes lead at RBC Heritage after third-round 63

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Harold Varner III counts many courses among his favorites on the PGA Tour. Harbour Town Golf Links is not one of them. “Every tee shot is super uncomfortable, especially when it’s windy, and I’ve hit it out of bounds everywhere here,” he said. “Last year, first hole, I hit it out of bounds. It’s just hard off the tee.
GOLF
Golf Digest

The clubs Jordan Spieth used to win the 2022 RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth could have had a ton of regret for missing an 18-inch putt Saturday at the RBC Heritage. A Sunday 66, however, erased that gaffe, and after outlasting Patrick Cantlay on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff, Spieth had a win on a Sunday with a leader board loaded with contenders.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

DP Tour, a timeline from 1972 until the 2022

The 2022 season marks the 50th anniversary of the European Tour, now known as the DP World Tour, and official website continues to mark the special milestone by reviewing some of the major moments and accolades during the Tour’s advancement. DP Tour, timeline. Following a 20-year battle to revolutionise...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

RBC Heritage, Patrick Cantlay flies to the top

In the US, Patrick Cantlay takes the stage and, with a run of 67 (-4) out of a total of 133 (66 67, -9) shots, he flies to the top of RBC Heritage at mid-race. At Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, the American Cantlay - best player on the PGA Tour in 2021, when he also won the FedEx Cup - precedes compatriot Robert Streb, second with 135 (-7).
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy