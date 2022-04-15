ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Viewers call out Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak as he asks Vanna White if she watches opera naked

By Leonie Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v4ucA_0f9oc3qc00

Viewers have called out Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak after he asked Vanna White if she watches opera naked.

On the Wednesday 13 April edition of the long running US gameshow, contestant Ashley Fabian, who is a professional opera singer, won a prize of $67,410.

Just as the credits rolled, Sajak addressed co-host White, commenting: “Are you an opera buff at all?”

White replied: “Yes. I’m not a buff, but I like opera”.

Sajak then said “Have you ever watched opera in the buff? I’m just curious.”

White responded no, but many viewers took to social media to call out Sajak for his comment.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Please consider replacing some staff at #WheelOfFortune after Pat Sajak’s gaff. Probably trying to be funny, but it may also be time for a replacement host.”

Another took matters further by commenting: “I feel like I just witnessed a #metoo moment on @WheelofFortune ?”

Not everyone agreed, however. “Some, indeed many, may think that @patsajak comment was #metoo or otherwise inappropriate,” said someone on social media. “However it’s important to consider their long work history and friendship. That said, it’s pretty fair to feel that Pat should have refrained from that type of banter in such a setting.”

This isn’t the first time Sajak has found himself the subject of social media scrutiny. Earlier this month Sajak was called out by viewers for being too snarky towards one of the show’s participants.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanna White
Person
Pat Sajak
FOX26

VIDEO: Another 'Wheel of Fortune' fail is going viral

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Just a couple of weeks after the "another feather in your cap" fiasco on "Wheel of Fortune," another failure to solve a seemingly obvious puzzle has fans abuzz on social media. In the category of "What are you doing?" the answer was, "Renting a Pedal Boat." All...
CINCINNATI, OH
People

Queen's Aide Says She Needed a 'Stiff Drink' After Cutting and Styling Monarch's Hair Amid Lockdown

Queen Elizabeth's most trusted aide took on a "stressful" role during COVID-19 lockdowns: that of the monarch's personal hairstylist. Angela Kelly has updated her bestselling book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe to include reflections on the Queen's life during the coronavirus pandemic, including her taking on the role of cutting and setting the monarch's hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Fox News host Jesse Watters, 43, makes bizarre on-air admission that he deflated a 25-year-old colleague's tires so he could drive her home - despite being married at the time - and says that woman later became his wife

Fox News host Jesse Watters made a bizarre on-air admission Monday, saying that he deflated the car tires of a 25-year-old colleague in order to be in a position where he could offer her a ride home. Watters, who was 39 at the time and already married, also said that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Singer#Wheel Of Fortune#Patsajak
SheKnows

Kamala Harris' Grand-Nieces Amara & Leela Are Easter Perfection in Their Matching Pink Suits

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Kamala Harris might have some future political competition when it comes to her grand-nieces, Amara Ajagu, 6, and Leela Ajagu, 4. The daughters of Kamala’s niece Meena Harris and her husband, Nikolas Ajagu, were fashionably dressed for Easter in this season’s hottest trend: the monochromatic pantsuit. The adorable Instagram clip showed the two girls wearing matching baby-pink suits with a coral shirt underneath. Amara held tightly onto her Easter basket full of eggs after...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Flip or Flop Star Christina Hall’s Husband Defends Her After News About Their Secret Wedding Breaks

As much as it’s pretty clear that loads of people would love to be famous (even if only for a short time), it’s also obvious that living part of your life very publicly would probably be difficult. Your every move would be commented on and judged by strangers who don’t know the full story and may not have your best interest at heart. For nearly a full decade now, former Flip or Flop star Christina Hall has known what it’s like to deal with rumors, and now her new husband has come to her defense after news about their secret wedding broke.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

The Positive Reason John Stamos Had Mercy On Candace Cameron Bure After She Stole His Full House Couch

Candace Cameron Bure went viral a few months ago when she channeled her inner Ross and tried to “PIVOT!” a familiar blue couch down a staircase. While we all laughed at the reference to the famous Friends quote, the Fuller House actress was likely more focused on her ulterior motives. It turns out she was stealing the Full House couch that John Stamos famously kept for himself following the end of the iconic ABC sitcom. So why did the Uncle Jesse actor decide to “have mercy” on his TV niece? Apparently it was all for a good cause close to his wife’s heart.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Nick Jonas Replaces NBC Reality Series' Judge

Nick Jonas is set to judge a whole different kind of competition. Deadline reported that Jonas will be replacing Shaquille O'Neal on NBC's new show Dancing With Myself. O'Neal was forced to exit after the production was delayed. Jonas will join a judging panel that also consists of Shakira and...
THEATER & DANCE
shefinds

Jenna Bush Hager’s Co-Hosts Give An Update On Her Health Status Amid Absence From The Show—Get Well Soon!

On Wednesday’s program last week, Kotb revealed that Hager is “doing great” after speaking on the phone with her. “We should point out, by the way, Jenna’s not here. Jenna got COVID,” Kotb told her millions of viewers. “She’s doing great […] Her whole family has it. You know how it is, everyone gets it, they quarantine, and then five days later, everything’s going to be just fine,” Kotb continued. “I talked to her on the phone, she’s great, she’s feeling good.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

609K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy