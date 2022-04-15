Conviction upheld for man who murdered local 89-year-old
(WKBN) – A former East Liverpool man convicted of beating an elderly veteran will remain behind bars.
Robert Stevens was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in 2019.
He then filed an appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court, which ruled to uphold his conviction.Video captures more West Side gunfire, residents speak out
Stevens previously pled guilty to several charges, including murder, for the 2018 beating of 89-year-old Charles Travis .
Investigators said Stevens posed as a package delivery man to gain entrance into Travis’ home in Glenmoor. Stevens then brutally beat Travis and took $300 from the victim’s wallet.
Travis ultimately died from his injuries.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 2