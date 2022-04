Anthony Chapman was setting up his shop at the corner of Ellsworth Avenue and Whalley Avenue — a spot he didn’t always expect to feel like home. Chapman, 55, started off his vending career 10 years ago and was located downtown. After five years, the city raised the annual fee for vendors to be located downtown from $200 to $1,000 a year. So Chapman decided to move his table on the sidewalk outside D’Amato’s Seafood II, where he could keep paying $200.

