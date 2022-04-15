ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

San Mateo County: Series of candidate forums for county elections start next week

By Bay City News
 4 days ago

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Candidates for various San Mateo County elections will discuss issues affecting their communities during a series of forums starting next Wednesday.

The forums are hosted by Thrive, the county’s nonprofit alliance group, in partnership with other nonprofits. Forums are scheduled for April and May as follows.

Candidates for the U.S. Representative for the 15th congressional district will participate in a forum on Wednesday, April 20 from 2-3 p.m.

Board of Supervisors District 3 candidates will participate in a forum on Thursday, April 21, from 7-8:30 p.m.

State Assembly, 21st district candidates will participate in a forum on Wednesday, May 4, from 2-3:30 p.m.

San Mateo County Sheriff candidates will participate in a forum on Thursday, May 12. from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Most forums will take place virtually via Zoom and those with an in-person option will also have a virtual viewing option.

More information, candidate biographies and registration links are available online at https://www.thrivealliance.org/civic-participation-candidate-forums.

