Bay Area police departments deal with staffing crisis

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Some Bay Area police departments have hundreds of openings that they cannot seem to fill. It is part of a police staffing crisis that is hitting the entire state.

“Last year was record-breaking numbers for us with 86 leaving. At this pace we’re looking at 100 by the end of the year,” Oakland Police Officers’ Association President Barry Donalen said.



Chris Catren, the president of the California Police Chiefs Association, said he has heard from the vast majority of police chiefs about the struggle to hire and retain officers. In Northern California, Catren said the cost of housing is a major deterrent for some considering a career in law enforcement.

“Even though their pay may be better compared to other agencies, when you look at that cost of living, particularly the cost of housing, it makes it difficult for agencies to staff those positions,” he said.

Another challenge is attracting higher-educated candidates to become officers.

“Those people have a lot of opportunities outside of policing, outside of law enforcement that they can choose from, and many are choosing that now,” Catren said.

Catren also said that community members demanding police accountability and protesting when they feel like officers are not being accountable is impacting recruitment and retention. In addition, veteran officers are retiring at accelerated rates and officer resignations are on the rise.

On the other hand, now is a good time for those interested in being an officer. Just about every police department in the Bay Area has openings, including more than 200 in the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department.

“We have about 259 vacant slots, but every year we have about 40 people leave our agency. We’re looking at about 300 new recruits. We’ll take anybody. Ready to go. If you’re brave enough and courageous enough come join us,” Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern said.

