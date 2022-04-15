‘One of the best days of my life’: Wheelchair van gifted to Rock Hill man

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A nonprofit gifted a Rock Hill man with a wheelchair-accessible van Thursday.

Jeffrey Brown was born with arthrogryposis, a condition that causes joints to have limited or no range of motion or flexibility.

Brown has a special reclined wheelchair and has had to rely on a transportation service to get to his medical appointments. So, he needed a unique van that could load the wheelchair.

All Things Possible Medical Fundraising surprised Brown and his sister with a 2017 Dodge Caravan.

“It’s been a long wait, but I do know the more patience you show, the more things that happen good for you,” Brown said. “This day it’s definitely one of the best days of my life.”

Brown hasn’t been to church in-person for a while because he didn’t have adequate transportation.

He plans to go to church on Easter.

