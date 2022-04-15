ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Gun safety instructor under fire for using controversial slides during presentation

By Kay Dimanche
WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) - The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is reviewing its room rental policy after a controversial class was taught at one of its facilities over the weekend. Nephi Khaliki, a gun safety instructor, has come under fire for telling jokes based on offensive racial stereotypes while...

CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
CBS News

Body of New York City mom found stuffed inside duffel bag on side of road: "This is unbelievable"

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in Queens, CBS New York reports. The woman was identified as 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Police said a man was walking his dog just after 8 a.m. Saturday when he came across the bag. Officers arrived and found Gaal's body inside it. The body had not started to decompose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

A Driver Took Her Final Photo. Now She’s on a Long List of Missing Women.

The last known photo of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was taken on April 10. She stands with her arms folded on the edge of an empty highway in the middle of the night. She is wearing a black face mask and looking away from the camera. The lights of a passing car illuminate her long, brown skirt, creating an eerie image against the mountains and the dark sky behind her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Suspect’s death confirmed in San Benito police standoff

Editors Note: This story has been updated with new information. SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple agencies responded to a car chase through San Benito, ending in a standoff with authorities that left one individual dead. On Sunday, Cameron County Constable Precinct 5 pursued a vehicle through San Benito, in which the suspect fired a […]
SAN BENITO, TX
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested After Investigation Into Accusations Of Secretly Recording Women Off-Duty

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KFVS12

Police: Woman fired gun during altercation with 4 juveniles

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested Thursday after police investigated a shots fire call. Cape Girardeau police said Cassandra M. Islas, 30, was arrested for firing a shot into the ground while driving. According to court documents, Islas got into a verbal fight with four...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Two People Accused of Assaulting a Woman; Shooting Up Her Car

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police say a party ended with a woman having her head bashed in by someone using a car door, and then her vehicle gets shot up. The two people they’re looking for are 28 year old Kyle Hodge, and 20 year old Delaney Findley. According...
MOBILE, AL
Syracuse.com

15-year-old charged with firing gun during fight inside Destiny USA mall

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with shots being fired during a fight on March 5 in the Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, police said. The teen was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a news release from Syracuse police on Friday. He was taken to Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Oakland Press

Sheriff offers gun safety tips, free gun locks

At the end of Wednesday’s anti-violence town hall in Pontiac people asked several questions about gun safety. City officials organized the community meeting to get residents involved in responding to the alleged gang-related drive-by shooting that left 7-year-old Ariah Jackson dead on March 18. The evening showcased resources for...
PONTIAC, MI

