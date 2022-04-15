Man found in woods shot; county’s latest homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 63-year-old South Whitley man found in a wooded area on Fort Wayne’s east side had been shot multiple times, according to the Allen County Coroner.

The coroner has ruled the death of William J. Kintzel a homicide, the sixth for Allen County in 2022.

Fort Wayne police were called to the woods near McCormich and Birchwood avenues after two juveniles found Kintzel’s body. The juveniles were walking through the woods at about 7:20 p.m. when they made the discovery, police said, and they immediately called 911.

According to police, Kintzel had injuries to his chest.

Police couldn’t tell WANE 15 how long the body might have been there.

On Friday, Fort Wayne Police released images of two suspects:

Detectives from the from the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit are asking for the assistance of the community in regards to a death investigation at McCormich and Birchwood avenues on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Detectives from the from the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit are asking for the assistance of the community in regards to a death investigation at McCormich and Birchwood avenues on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Detectives from the from the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit are asking for the assistance of the community in regards to a death investigation at McCormich and Birchwood avenues on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Detectives from the from the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit are asking for the assistance of the community in regards to a death investigation at McCormich and Birchwood avenues on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Detectives from the from the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit are asking for the assistance of the community in regards to a death investigation at McCormich and Birchwood avenues on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the P3 Tips app. Neighbors were asked to review their home video surveillance footage and call police if there is any information that might assist in the investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.