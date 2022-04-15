ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Why is Easter never on the same Sunday?

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HcHbS_0f9oWenM00

(NEXSTAR) — Have you ever noticed that Easter never seems to fall on the same day? Christmas is always Dec. 25, Independence Day is always July 4, Mother’s Day is the second Sunday of May. But you’ll always have to check the calendar for Easter. Why?

If you aren’t familiar, Easter is a Christian festivity that marks the resurrection of Jesus. It always falls on a Sunday during March or April. To understand why, you have to look skyward.

“The date of Easter is determined by the moon. Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the vernal equinox,” says Kim Mandelkow, director of the Office for Worship with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

This year, the first full moon after the vernal equinox (also known as the first day of spring, which is March 20) is on Saturday, April 16, putting this Easter Sunday on April 17.

April’s full moon is sometimes referred to as the Paschal Moon because of its significance to Easter — ‘paschal’ is defined as relating to Easter or the Jewish Passover.

“The moon is not regular,” Father Martin Schlag, a professor and chair of Catholic social thought at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, explains. “It doesn’t follow the solar calendar, but it has its own lunar calendar that varies every year.”

If the first full moon fell on a Sunday, Easter Sunday would be pushed back a week, Mandelkow explains.

Because Easter is dependent on the vernal equinox, it can fall anywhere from March 22 to April 25. Having Easter on either of those days, though, is relatively rare, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. You’re more likely to see a year of Easter falling on March 31 or April 16, which have the greatest frequencies of claiming the holiday.

Next year, we’ll have an earlier Easter on April 9.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Holy days converging in April spark interfaith celebrations

(AP) – It’s a convergence that happens only rarely. Coinciding with Judaism’s Passover, Christianity’s Easter and Islam’s holy month of Ramadan, Buddhists, Baha’is, Sikhs, Jains and Hindus also are celebrating their holy days in April. The springtime collision of religious holidays is inspiring a range of interfaith events. In Chicago, there’s the Interfaith Trolley Tour coming up on April […]
CHICAGO, IL
WSAV News 3

Community events held across the city for Easter Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The rows were lined at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist Church for Sunday’s Easter Mass service. A glimmer of hope, as this marks the Cathedral’s first full scale Easter service held in-person since 2019 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “To see a full house like that and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
WSAV News 3

Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

ARMUCHEE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. Tincher was charged with murder, […]
ARMUCHEE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
WSAV News 3

19 days later, man still wanted on murder charge

Police believe Rogers was shot by a person in a car driven by Phillip Etheridge on March 27. Police won’t say if 23-year-old Jonathan Luis Jackson -- who is still wanted -- is the alleged shooter, but he’s the only other named person police have charged. Police previously arrested 23-year-old Etheridge in connection with the shooting.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Spring Equinox#Moon#First Sunday#Mother S Day#Christian#The Office For Worship#Jewish#Catholic
WSAV News 3

Officers shoot, kill armed suspect at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police officers early Saturday fatally shot a man who was seen stabbing and pinning a gas station clerk to the ground. The department told news outlets that officers were called to a BP gas station in southwest Atlanta before 5 a.m. after reports of people fighting. When officers arrived, the clerk […]
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

From ‘sister’ to rival: Dem rising stars fight for Ga. seat

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Reps. Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux flipped two longtime Republican congressional districts in Atlanta’s northern suburbs by running against then-President Donald Trump and his divisive brand of politics. But as they fight to keep their House seats this year, they’re competing against each other. After new congressional maps approved by the Republican-controlled state Legislature made […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

2 arrested, 1 wanted in SC mall shooting that injured 15

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Columbia Police Department announced an additional arrest Monday afternoon in the mall shooting at Columbiana Centre. We previously reported that the first call came in at 2:03 p.m. Saturday afternoon about gunshots near the Gap store, the police chief said. Then they started to receive multiple calls. Police said 15 […]
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy