NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — In America, we say that everyone is created equal, but when it comes to children, they aren't getting equal opportunities, according to experts. "Here I am, you know, 30-some years later and, you know, my child is experiencing a lot of the same issues, so it's time for change," said Ramon Garcia, a father living in New Britain, Connecticut.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 24 DAYS AGO