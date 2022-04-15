Here are some events for the whole family this Easter

You don't have to search too hard to find free Easter egg hunts this weekend. (Intelligencer file photo)

Looking for an egg-scuse to get out of the house this weekend? Try some of these free events that are open to the whole family.

Friday, April 15

The annual Easter Event at Addington Place of Edwardsville will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at 7108 Marine Road, Edwardsville. This free event will include photos with the Easter Bunny, hidden eggs and a petting zoo by Cowboy Critters.

The Easter Egg Hunt at Liberty Village of Maryville welcomes all children ages 0-12 to participate in an Easter egg hunt from 5 to 7 p.m. at 7108 Marine Road, Edwardsville. The free event includes pictures with the Easter Bunny and grand prize winning Golden Eggs. Remember to bring your own basket. Located at 7108 Marine Road, Edwardsville.

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. guests at the Edwardsville Children’s Museum can join in the Easter Party free with admission. Admission to the ECM is $7 per person and free for children under one-year-old.

Saturday, April 16

Visit Sykes Field in Wilson Park, 2900 Benton St., Granite City, for an Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 9:30 a.m. The event includes egg hunts for children from preschool through fourth grade. Special prizes will be awarded for special eggs and the Easter Bunny will be available for photos.

Families who visit Silly Grandma's Sweet Creations, 533 Troy Plaza, Troy, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. can take photos with the Easter Bunny. This free event is a take-your-own picture set up. The bakery will have Easter baskets, cookies, cookie kits, paint your own cookies and more themed treats.

The Rotary Club/Lifebrook Easter Egg Hunt and fair at Bethalto Central Park will begin at 10:30 a.m. The free event includes free games and prizes, bounce houses, food and pictures with the Easter Bunny. The egg hunt will begin at noon.

The Edwardsville High School Key Club Easter Egg Hunt at Ray M. Schon Park in Glen Carbon will begin at 11 a.m. The free event includes three Easter egg hunts at 11 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Games, crafts and a photo op with the Easter Bunny are also included. Food will be available for sale.

The 33rd annual Maryville Pharmacy Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. is a free event. The activities will take place at Maryville Village Hall at 2520 North Center St. Egg hunts are divided by age groups. Attendees are requested to wear masks. There will be a collection of canned goods for the Maryville Food Bank.

The Roxana Public Library is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. for kids up to age 13 with over 3,500 Easter eggs.

Christway Church in Godfrey will host an Easter Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. to noon. The event is free and open to the community. Located at 1200 Airport Road, Godfrey.

Bethel Church, 7775 Collinsville Road, Troy, will host a Spring Fling Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. to noon. The free event includes an Easter egg hunt and kite flying.

Families can meet the Easter Bunny at Chicken Salad Chick in Edwardsville from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Navigation Church is sponsoring the 7th annual Easter Egg Hunt in Woodland Park in Collinsville from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event includes 40,000 Easter eggs, inflatables, carnival games and lunch. Registration opens at 10 a.m. Registrants must be an adult of 18 years or older who will check in and be responsible for their guests on the day of the event.

The Highland-Pierron Fire Department Auxiliary is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at PIC Park in Pierron. The park opens at 11 a.m. and the age-divided hunts will start at 11:30 a.m. The Easter Bunny will also be there.

Route 66 Creamery will host its First Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt at noon.

Easter Fun at Pete's Market in Troy will go from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The Easter Bunny, a petting zoo and Snowy Sweets will be available at Pete's Market to add some festive fun to the day.

An Easter Fun Day with Holy Grounds Christian Church is set from noon to 3 p.m. The event will take place at Wilson Park Pavilion # 5, Granite City. The egg hunt begins at 1 p.m. The event also includes food, games, a bounce house and prizes.

The Alhambra Jaycees are hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Alhambra Fireman & Legion Park & Hall at 1 p.m. There will be four age-divided hunts for groups 0-three, four-six, seven-eight and 10 and up. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos. Located at

The annual Easter Egg Hunt in Worden will take place at 1 p.m. outside of the American Legion Hall at 237 West Wall St., Worden. There will be multiple hunts divided by age groups.

Sunday, April 17

The Glen-Ed Ministerial Alliance invites visitors to the big pavilion in Glik Park for an Easter Sunrise Service. A time of gathering in silence begins at 6 a.m. followed by service at 6:30 a.m.

Join the Easter Egg Hunt at VFW Post 5694 in Highland at 1:30 p.m. The event is open to children ages one-10. A kite flying contest will be held after the hunt. Located at 1900 VFW Road, Highland.

Visit Raiders Football Field, 9500 Collinsville Road, Collinsville, for the State Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt. This free event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and includes a face painter, potato sack races, carrot toss, egg spoon game, ring toss and limbo. Prizes will be given to the winners of the games and golden eggs in the egg hunt have cash prizes.