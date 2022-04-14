ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Is 4*Town Playing Coachella?

By Jacklyn Krol
 2 days ago
Will 4*Town make their live performance debut at Coachella?. Billie Eilish and FINNEAS wrote the music for 4*Town, the fictional boy band featured in Disney and Pixar's Turning Red, including the songs “Nobody Like U,” “1 True Love” and “U Know What's Up." The...

ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

