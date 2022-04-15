ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus: FDA authorizes first COVID-19 breath test

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9Rap_0f9oSl7H00

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 test that can detect the virus in breath samples within minutes.

In a news release, the FDA said the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer was “about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage.”

“Today’s authorization is yet another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for COVID-19,” Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement.

The instrument can be used in a doctor’s office, hospitals and mobile testing sites, The New York Times reported. A single machine can analyze about 160 samples per day, according to the newspaper.

The test, which can provide results in less than three minutes, must be carried out under the supervision of a licensed health care provider, the FDA said.

The FDA said the device was 91.2% accurate at identifying positive test samples and 99.3% accurate at identifying negative test samples, according to The Associated Press.

The system separates and identifies chemical mixtures to detect five compounds associated with the SARS-CoV-2 infection, CNN reported.

The FDA cautioned in its news release that negative tests “should be considered in the context of a patient’s recent exposures, history and the presence of clinical signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19″ because they do not completely rule out an infection, and noted that the device “should not be used as the sole basis for treatment or patient management decisions, including infection control decisions.”

InspectIR expects to be able to produce about 100 machines per week, the Times reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Medical Daily

How At Home COVID-19 Tests Can Be Harmful, According To The FDA

At-home COVID-19 tests authorized by the Food and Drug Administration can potentially be harmful, the agency said in a press release Friday. “Incorrect use of FDA authorized at-home COVID-19 tests can cause harm,” it explained. “The liquid solution in some tests may contain chemicals like sodium azide, which may cause harm if swallowed or if it comes in contact with skin, nose, mouth, or eyes.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Recall alert: FDA announces recall of more COVID-19 tests

The Food and Drug Administration has announced another recall of COVID-19 tests. The FDA announced the recall of Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Tests (Self-Testing). The tests are not authorized for sale in the U.S. They have only been cleared for Europe and other markets. The Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Tests...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Breath Test#Eua#U S Fda#The New York Times#The Associated Press#Cnn
Action News Jax

Florida judge rejects federal transportation mask mandate, TSA will no longer enforce mask mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida federal judge on Monday struck down a requirement that travelers wear masks in airports and on planes, trains and buses, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority as it tried to prevent the spread of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who is based in Tampa, issued a 59-page decision that sided with the Health Freedom Defense Fund and two individual plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed last year.
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

He Faces 10 Years to Life for Selling Pot, a Legal Business in Most States

Jonathan Wall, a 26-year-old cannabis entrepreneur, has been confined at a federal supermax facility in Maryland for nearly 20 months, awaiting a May 2 trial that could send him to prison for life. Wall is accused of transporting more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana from California, where cannabis is legal for recreational use, to Maryland, which allows only medical use.
MARYLAND STATE
Action News Jax

Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Migrants attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico border at the highest level in two decades as the U.S. prepares for even larger numbers with the expected lifting of a pandemic-era order that turned away asylum seekers. Immigration authorities stopped migrants 221,303 times along the Southwest...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Action News Jax

Report: U.S. consumer debt jumped more than $1 trillion in 2021

Consumer debt jumped more than $1 trillion from the beginning to the end of 2021, according to a report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). “Over the course of 2021, consumer debt rose rapidly, from $14.33 trillion in the first quarter to a new high of $15.58 trillion in the last quarter of 2021,” the report said.
ECONOMY
Action News Jax

Commanders send letter to FTC denying financial impropriety

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The NFL’s Washington Commanders denied several allegations of financial impropriety in a letter sent Monday to the U.S Federal Trade Commission. The 19-page letter — including testimony, emails and other documents — came as a response to the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform asking the FTC to look into the team's business practices. There are more than 80 pages of signed affidavits, emails and text message exchanges laid out as the team's evidence.
NFL
Action News Jax

Federal judge voids national mask mandate for travelers

TAMPA, Fla. — A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials, The Associated Press reported. Here are the latest updates:. Update 9:27 p.m. EDT April 18: In a statement Monday night, the...
TAMPA, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
92K+
Followers
97K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy