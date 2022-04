I'd like to start off my first post with a topic that is near and dear to my heart: What’s the difference between an ophthalmologist and an optometrist?. Both can be referred to as “eye doctors.” However, the route that each takes to earn this designation is different. Optometrists complete 4 years of undergraduate studies, then go to a 4-year optometry school, of which there are several in the country.

1 DAY AGO