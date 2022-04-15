Chicago Home Where Porch Fell, Killing 1, to Be Demolished

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, says that she was turned away from a chain restaurant for wearing leggings. Ms Bottoms tweeted on Friday that she was refused service at The Capital Grille, located at Perimeter Mall in the Atlanta suburb of Dunwoody, because she did not meet the dress code. The former city leader also tweeted that she had offered to sit in the steak restaurant’s bar area and was still denied entry.Ms Bottoms wrote in a tweet that she saw another woman enter the restaurant at the same time without issue, but did not clarify...

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO