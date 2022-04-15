ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Home Where Porch Fell, Killing 1, to Be Demolished

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA home on Chicago’s West Side where a porch collapsed, killing one man and injuring two others, “is not structurally sound and must be demolished,” the city's building...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

