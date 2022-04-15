Chicago Home Where Porch Fell, Killing 1, to Be Demolished
A home on Chicago’s West Side where a porch collapsed, killing one man and injuring two others, “is not structurally sound and must be demolished,” the city's building...www.nbcchicago.com
A home on Chicago’s West Side where a porch collapsed, killing one man and injuring two others, “is not structurally sound and must be demolished,” the city's building...www.nbcchicago.com
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0