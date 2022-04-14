ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American figure skater Malinin shatters junior world record

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLINN, Estonia (AP) — American figure skater Ilia Malinin shattered the world record in the short program at the junior world championships on Thursday,...

Figure Skating in Harlem: 25 years and growing

NEW YORK (AP) — Figure Skating in Harlem celebrates its 25th anniversary with a gala on April 25, and has become a success story built on academics, social growth and the ice rink. Founder Sharon Cohen says she’s proud of “how many people have come together for such a mission.” The organization aims to help girls from various racial and ethnic backgrounds transform their lives by growing in confidence, leadership and academic achievement. Its gala will honor a number of leaders, as well as 2022 Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brittney Griner’s Months-Long Detainment in Russia ‘Because of a Gender Issue’ Says WNBA Players Union President

The WNBA Players Association’s president, Nneka Ogwumike, maintains that Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia due to “a gender issue.”. As previously reported, the 31-year-old Olympic champion was detained by police in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport heading to New York after finding cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage. She is facing drug smuggling charges with a possibility of 10 years in prison for having the cannabis oil pen, according to officials.
PHOENIX, AZ

