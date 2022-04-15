ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Moose on the Loose: Chris Kreider’s 50th goal of the season

By Marc Malusis, Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Igp5_0f9oQ6HH00

Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 50 goals for the season.

He scored his 50th goal against the the Carolina Hurricanes. Kreider became the fourth player in Rangers history to reach the plateau. His previous career high was 28 goals.

“It’s hard after a game like that,” Kreider said. “It’s something I appreciate, it’s just hard to appreciate it right now.”

Kreider became the fourth player in NHL history to score 50 goals for the first time at age 30 or older. He tied Walt Tkaczuk for 11th-most goals in Rangers history with 227.

Marc Malusis has more on Kreider for PIX11’s Moose on the Loose.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Lafreniere scores twice, Rangers beat Red Wings 4-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman groped boy aboard Bronx bus, police say

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman groped a 14-year-old boy inside a moving bus in the Bronx, police said Friday. Around 4:45 p.m. on March 31, the suspect grabbed the boy’s crotch over his clothes aboard a northbound BX41 bus in the vicinity of East Tremont and Webster avenues, according to authorities. The victim […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man sucker-punches Bronx father at work

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who sucker-punched a Bronx father while he was working at a store in East Harlem. Shivpersaud Kowlessar, 59, is the general manager at the American Outlet store in East Harlem. He moved to the United States from Guyana back in 2000 and has since been […]
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo scores four in second to hand Flyers their fourth straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

Disturbing details emerge after Queens mom found dead in duffle bag

FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) – The police scene outside of a Queens home on Monday was still active, two days after the body of a mother was found in a duffle bag about a half-mile away. Orsolya Gaal’s home on Juno Street in Forest Hills remained taped off and police are monitoring the property 24-7 […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Tkaczuk
Person
Chris Kreider
PIX11

Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Long Island

MELVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A wrong-way driver was killed in a head-on crash that seriously injured another driver in Melville Thursday night, police said. The fatal crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Express Drive South at Maxess Road at 11:15 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Marie Louis, 56, of North Amityville, […]
MELVILLE, NY
PIX11

Man dragged outside Queens subway station after group assault: NYPD

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — Three men left a man unconscious on a sidewalk after attacking him inside a subway station in Queens Thursday night, according to police. The 44-year-old victim had a dispute with the suspects before they attacked him inside the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights subway station at around 11:50 p.m., authorities said. They punched […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

NJ man accused of trying to kill woman with his car

ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — A New Jersey man is facing serious charges, including murder, after allegedly running over a woman with his car. Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves and Police Chief Giacomo Sacca announced the charges against 56-year-old Vincent Jean together. The charges come after Elizabeth Police Department officers […]
ELIZABETH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Moose#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Judge eyes shorter sentence for ex-NYC jails union boss

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says a former longtime union boss for the nation’s largest correction officers’ union may have gotten too harsh a prison sentence when he was given nearly five years behind bars for corruption. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein said in a ruling Friday that Norman Seabrook’s prison term might […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Manhattan DA Bragg changing conviction review process

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is changing the way his office reviews past convictions. “Wrongful convictions are the height of injustice,” Bragg said in an interview with PIX11 News. “A fair and open and independent objective process, that’s what we can offer to the public.” Anyone who believes they were falsely […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Long Island man dies in motorcycle crash, police say

BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man died of his injuries resulting from a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on Long Island, according to New York State Police. Around 2:27 p.m., police received a call for a crash westbound on the Southern State Parkway west of Exit 37, officials said. Michael Simeone, 58, was driving a motorcycle […]
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Queens mother found dead inside duffel bag: NYPD

FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens mother’s body was discovered inside a bloody duffel bag Saturday morning, the NYPD said. Someone called police around 8:11 a.m. about a suspicious bag with blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway, the NYPD said. Police opened the bag and found the […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Video: Man fires gun multiple times while on private driveway

CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — A suspect shot multiple rounds near a Queens residence Wednesday, police said. No one was injured after the slew of bullets were fired, police said. However, a basement window nearby sustained damage. The shooting happened about 4:10 a.m. at a home near 115th Avenue and 221st Street. A man entered […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man shot, punched in Bronx robbery, police say

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was attacked and shot during a robbery in the Bronx, police said Monday. Around 10:50 p.m. on April 6, the suspect punched the 22-year-old victim in the face and took his phone and debit card in the vicinity of East 152nd Street and Westchester Avenue, according to authorities. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy