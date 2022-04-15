Moose on the Loose: Chris Kreider’s 50th goal of the season

Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 50 goals for the season.

He scored his 50th goal against the the Carolina Hurricanes. Kreider became the fourth player in Rangers history to reach the plateau. His previous career high was 28 goals.

“It’s hard after a game like that,” Kreider said. “It’s something I appreciate, it’s just hard to appreciate it right now.”

Kreider became the fourth player in NHL history to score 50 goals for the first time at age 30 or older. He tied Walt Tkaczuk for 11th-most goals in Rangers history with 227.

Marc Malusis has more on Kreider for PIX11’s Moose on the Loose.

