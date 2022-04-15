ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

bigrapidsnews.com
 4 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;80;42;68;52;Not as warm;S;10;38%;37%;7. Albuquerque, NM;68;43;76;47;Sunny and pleasant;W;10;12%;0%;9. Anchorage, AK;43;32;44;32;Partly sunny;SE;7;55%;3%;3. Asheville, NC;67;41;68;51;Partly sunny;SSE;8;36%;86%;9. Atlanta, GA;72;50;75;60;Partly sunny, nice;SE;9;38%;42%;9. Atlantic City, NJ;68;52;61;53;Breezy in...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Suspects In Deadly San Mateo Execution-Style Shooting Arrested In North Carolina, Hawaii

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – San Mateo Police detectives made arrests on opposite ends of the country Monday in connection with an execution-style shooting that killed a man and wounded his 2-year-old son in 2020. With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, detectives who traveled to North Carolina arrested 29-year-old John “Talia” Paasi outside his home in Charlotte without incident Monday morning. Also on Monday, San Mateo detectives who traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii, along with local and federal authorities, arrested 30-year-old Isileli Mahe at his residence. Mahe was taken into custody without incident. John Paasi and Isleli Mahe were arrested in connection...
SAN MATEO, CA
The Blade

Daily Log: 4/19

Brianca and Angelo Garcia, Toledo, boy, April 15. Natalie and Ryan Machoukas, Sylvania, girl, April 14. Cassidy Moritz, Rossford, girl, April 15. Lady Gadillo and Timothy Jendro, Holland, boy, April 15.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#City Town#State#Uv#Sse#Ga#Billings#Mt#Ese#Al#Cold#Wnw#Boise#Ma
1470 WFNT

Michigan Man Makes Up the Tallest of Tales to Cover Up Murder Plot

Gregory Ringel is bad at a lot of things. The Michigan man is accused of covering up an attempt to kill his wife by staging a fake home invasion to cover his tracks. The 57-year-old man from St. Clair County's Casco Township faces numerous charges after trying to kill his wife in the middle of the night on March 29 and then staging a bogus home invasion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Laramie Live

20-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured in Easter Crash in Wyoming

A 20-year-old driver was killed and their two passengers injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in southwest Wyoming early Easter morning, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. near milepost 86.8 on U.S. 30, about 32 miles east of Kemmerer. The patrol says a Chrysler 200 was...
KEMMERER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy