Man fights for his life after shooting on Rockford’s south side

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 29 DAYS AGO