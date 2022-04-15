ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Man fights for his life after shooting on Rockford’s south side

By Zoe Chipalla
WIFR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police said a man is fighting for his life...

www.wifr.com

Comments / 2

james caulkins
3d ago

lol evidently he wasn't a man but little boy who got caught up in the wanna be gang..he probably got what was eventually coming to him... be cool stay in school make a career of your life or end up dead makes no care to me or the American public ...play in these wanna be gang end up in jail prison or tada ...death..

Reply
2
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ UPDATE: Rockford police say an 18-year-old man has passed away from injuries following a shooting Thursday night on the 2600 block of Pleasant View Avenue. Officers say the man was taken to a local hospital after finding him at the scene with life-threatening wounds. This is a developing story. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Rockford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two people hurt in shooting, crash in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Two people are recovering in the hospital after a shooting and car crash in Beloit over the weekend. According to Beloit Police, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Colley Road near Willowbrook Road. Officers said they heard reports of shots fired and were later sent to a crash three […]
BELOIT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wifr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport man arrested for Sunday shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Darion Wheeler, 18, has been arrested for a shooting on Sunday morning. According to Freeport Police, officers were responding after gunshots were heard in the area of Homer Street and Oak Avenue around 11:01 a.m. and spotted Wheeler running from the scene. He was arrested and charged after police found the […]
FREEPORT, IL
FOX59

Suspect detained after shooting at south side Indy club

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect was detained by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and taken to the hospital Sunday following an early morning shooting incident at Club Onyx on Indy’s south side. IMPD Southwest District officers responded to the report of a person shot at Club Onyx, located at 4444 S. Harding St., at around 4:45 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy