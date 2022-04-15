Alert: California will delay coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren until at least summer of 2023

California has extended the deadline by which out-of-state nurses will no longer be allowed to work in the state without a temporary or permanent California nursing license, according to the state board of registered nursing. Travel nurses from other states have been working in California during the pandemic, per policies...
WASHINGTON - With mask mandates in the Washington region lifted for most settings and attitudes about social distancing more relaxed, health officials are cautiously monitoring the behavior of the latest subvariant of the coronavirus. BA.2, the more contagious cousin of the omicron variant that has spread through Europe and other...
Starting April 1, California will no longer mandate COVID-19 vaccine proof to attend indoor “mega events.”. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) made the change to its “Beyond the Blueprint” guide, attributing the change to “hospitalization are declining across the state.”. “Effective April 1, 2022,...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans in just days. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively.
Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.”
Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
Jonathan Wall, a 26-year-old cannabis entrepreneur, has been confined at a federal supermax facility in Maryland for nearly 20 months, awaiting a May 2 trial that could send him to prison for life. Wall is accused of transporting more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana from California, where cannabis is legal for recreational use, to Maryland, which allows only medical use.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Apex landfill North of Las Vegas has been operational sine 1993. The landfill covers 2200 acres and is the equivalent of more than 1200 soccer fields. It is estimated that 50 million tons of garbage has been buried at the landfill. The landfill sees...
TOKYO — (AP) — Japan’s health ministry on Tuesday formally approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, a fourth foreign-developed tool to combat the infections as the country sees signs of a resurgence led by a subvariant of fast-spreading omicron. The ministry approval comes the day after its experts panel...
U.S. healthcare workers were most likely to be infected with COVID-19 at work during the pandemic's first year, according to a new study that challenges previous research suggesting their risk was highest off the job. Researchers said their findings could help guide efforts to better protect healthcare workers during future...
A decision by a federal judge in Florida to throw out a national mask mandate for public transportation across the U.S. created a confusing patchwork of rules for passengers as they navigate airports and transit systems. The ruling gives airports, mass transit systems, airlines and ride-hailing services the option to...
