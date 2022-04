The headlines from the storm Tuesday that hit Minnesota Tuesday, the hail and high winds. Wind speeds of 60 to even 70 miles an hour did some damage and even blew over a number of semi tractor trailers on Interstate 35 just south of Faribault. I even saw snowplows out plowing the hail off of the highways! I guess you may have to be a farmer to appreciate the rain even if you would like to be out in the field planting corn?

