10 hybrid defenders that could interest the Eagles in the 2022 NFL draft

 3 days ago
The Eagles have an ever-evolving defensive scheme, and if Jonathan Gannon had it his way, he’d probably employ a 4-1-6 base defense with six defensive backs and one hybrid linebacker who can cover.

Philadelphia will look to increase pressure off the edge with the acquisition of Haason Reddick, and they’ll be quicker at linebacker after the addition of Kyzir White.

The days of three linebackers on the field are all but over and as the Eagles work to stop some of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, we’ve highlighted 10 hybrid defenders who can do it all.

1

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Leal is an active interior defender with outstanding athleticism and play-making ability.

The former Texas A&M star can neutralize the running game at defensive tackle or impact the game as an inside pass rusher.

2

Devin Lloyd, Utah

A sideline to sideline linebacker, Lloyd is comparable at times to Micah Parsons as a pass rusher.

3

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Dean is a high-IQ, read-and-react defender that can cover, tackle and rush the passer.

4

Chad Muma, Wyoming

Muma is a dynamic playmaking linebacker that maximizes his talents in coverage and as a sideline-to-sideline tackling machine with unique pass-rush ability.

5

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

A future All-Pro that plays with instincts, awareness and elite athleticism. Hamilton covers a lot of ground like a center fielder with size, range, and versatility.

6

Daxton Hill, Michigan

Hill is a talented safety who can double as an exceptional nickel defender with superb instincts for the position. A natural slot defender with cover corner-like skills, Hill is three players in one.

7

Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Brisker possesses a variety of skills that make him a Swiss Army Knife for the right defensive scheme. He excels near the box but also flashes the instincts and awareness to be an effective pass defender over the top.

8

Lewis Cine, Georgia

Cine is a hard-hitter that can flourish near the box or stay over the top in coverage.

9

Jalen Pitre, Baylor

A Jalen Ramsey prototype who can play multiple positions, Pitre was one of the biggest standouts of the week. A versatile defensive back who can play safety and nickel corner, Pitre shined when matched up against tight ends and slot receivers.

That STAR position in Baylor’s defense can take some really unique athletes and make them that much more dynamic.

10

Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

A dynamic and explosive player at the defensive tackle position, Wyatt is skilled enough to play defensive end, and his display of raw power has him as a lock in the first round.

