Denham Springs Woman Charged with Making and Subscribing False Tax Returns

WASHINGTON – A Louisiana woman was sentenced today to one year and one day in prison for conspiring to defraud the United States and helping clients file false tax returns. On Nov. 14, 2019, Brittany Patterson, of St. John the Baptist Parish, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns. According to court documents, Michegel Butler owned Crown Tax Service LLC, where Patterson worked as a tax return preparer. From approximately January 2013 through April 2013, Patterson, Butler and others conspired to inflate their clients’ refunds by preparing tax returns claiming false Schedule C businesses, dependents and dependent care expenses. To substantiate the false income and expenses reported on their tax returns, Patterson and the other co-conspirators directed clients to fill out fraudulent receipts. They also encouraged some clients to buy or sell the personal identification information of dependents that could be falsely reported on tax returns.
The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday suspended a Denham Springs judge who got too close to the maternal grandmother in a child custody case he oversaw, befriending and advising her. In a 4-3 decision, the state’s highest court suspended Jerry Denton, 64, the only city court judge in Denham Springs,...
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that ANITA WILLENE HOBDY, age 67, from LaPlace, was charged on April 15, 2022 with wire fraud, stemming from fraudulent charges made from First Baptist Church of LaPlace. The government filed a one-count bill of information that charged HOBDY...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
LAFAYETTE, La. – Two men from the Lake Charles, Louisiana area were sentenced today in the U.S. District Court, on firearms charges, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the two individuals as follows:. Nathan Allen Boutte, 32, of Lake...
BRIDGEPORT — A local tax preparer has pleaded guilty to tax fraud in federal court in connection with falsely filing returns, prosecutors said. Torise Baker, 38, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty Monday in Hartford federal court to aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of false and fraudulent income tax returns, prosecutors said. The offense carries a maximum term of three years in prison.
Former president Donald Trump is once again falsely claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into whether he committed tax fraud is diverting law enforcement resources needed to fight street crime. Mr Trump, who frequently describes investigations into alleged wrongdoing by him or his family as part of what he calls a series of illegitimate “witch hunts” because the probes are overseen by Democrats, said in a statement emailed to reporters that Ms James “should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World” rather than...
On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at approximately 11:39 pm, the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested an individual who was caught stealing crawfish from a pond located alongside LA 3127 in Vacherie, LA. The Sheriff’s Office had received complaints from the owner of the crawfish pond regarding thefts that had occurred the previous night. While patrolling near the ponds, deputies caught Lance A Rodrigue (DOB 7/17/1981, Laplace, LA) trespassing. Further investigation revealed that Rodrigue was in the process of stealing crawfish and had filled three sacks. Lance Rodrigue was arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail. He was charged with LA R.S. 14:67.1 Theft of Livestock; LA R.S. 14:63 Criminal Trespassing; LA R.S. 56:301.1 Taking Fish Without a Commercial License; and LA R.S. 56:305 Commercial Gear License Required. Bond has been set in the amount of $25,000 by Judge Steven Tureau. Under Louisiana Law, the Theft of Livestock (which includes crawfish) is punishable by up to $5,000 in fines and up to 10 years in prison.
Justin Johnson, also known as aspiring rapper Straight Drop, has been in custody as one of three murder suspects allegedly involved in Young Dolph death and was reportedly sentenced to two years in prison for a prior federal violation. According to ActionNews5 on Tuesday, Apr. 12, Johnson, 23, pled guilty...
BATON ROUGE, La. – West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputies booked a Louisiana State Penitentiary corrections officer Monday with one count each of Malfeasance in Office and Simple Battery for his alleged use of excessive force on a prisoner. The alleged incident happened on April 11, 2022, at the...
Jonathan Wall, a 26-year-old cannabis entrepreneur, has been confined at a federal supermax facility in Maryland for nearly 20 months, awaiting a May 2 trial that could send him to prison for life. Wall is accused of transporting more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana from California, where cannabis is legal for recreational use, to Maryland, which allows only medical use.
On April 12, 2022, TPSO received information of a supposedly planned school shooting that would take place at Ponchatoula High School today circulating on social media. TPSO immediately began investigating this threat with the utmost importance. After a full investigation, TPSO detectives have determined that there is no viable threat...
LAFAYETTE, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that three defendants have been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Lafayette, Louisiana, on drug and firearms charges. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced two of the defendants as follows:. Desmond Francois, 32, of Houston,...
WASHINGTON – A Louisiana man was sentenced today to three years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1000 fine for possession of an animal in an animal fighting venture. Clay Turner, 61, of Loranger, pleaded guilty to possession of an animal for use in an animal...
Des Allemands – On April 15, 2022, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 90 near Catfish Lane in Lafourche Parish. The crash claimed the life of 28-year-old James Derouen of New Iberia. The...
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Prairieville man for an alleged Wildlife Management Area (WMA) alleged violation in St. Bernard Parish on April 6. Agents cited Andrew Messenger, 29, for violating the regulations on the Biloxi WMA by operating a vessel with “surface drive” motors as...
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Belle Chasse man for alleged oyster violations on April 13 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Shane Shelley, 38, for improperly filling out oyster tags, violation of the state’s sanitation code as it pertains to keeping adequate records on sight with the oysters, failure to maintain trip tickets and adulterating and misbranding seafood.
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Duane A. Evans announced that JOSEPH CAMPO (“CAMPO”) was sentenced on April 14, 2022 to 28 months of imprisonment, and a mandatory special assessment fee of $100 after pleading guilty in federal court relating to his role in a health care fraud conspiracy.
On April 15, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office contacted Louisiana State Police Troop C notifying 63-year-old Wayne Thomas of Los Angeles, CA had succumbed to his injuries received in a fatal Terrebonne Parish crash. Thomas was the passenger in the 2004 Toyota Highlander. This crash remains under investigation.
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that JAVONTE RICHARD, age 29, of New Orleans, Louisiana, has pleaded guilty to Theft of Mail by a Postal Service employee in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1709. According to court documents, the U.S. Postal Service,...
Comments / 0