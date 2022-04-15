Denham Springs Woman Charged with Making and Subscribing False Tax Returns

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at approximately 11:39 pm, the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested an individual who was caught stealing crawfish from a pond located alongside LA 3127 in Vacherie, LA. The Sheriff’s Office had received complaints from the owner of the crawfish pond regarding thefts that had occurred the previous night. While patrolling near the ponds, deputies caught Lance A Rodrigue (DOB 7/17/1981, Laplace, LA) trespassing. Further investigation revealed that Rodrigue was in the process of stealing crawfish and had filled three sacks. Lance Rodrigue was arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail. He was charged with LA R.S. 14:67.1 Theft of Livestock; LA R.S. 14:63 Criminal Trespassing; LA R.S. 56:301.1 Taking Fish Without a Commercial License; and LA R.S. 56:305 Commercial Gear License Required. Bond has been set in the amount of $25,000 by Judge Steven Tureau. Under Louisiana Law, the Theft of Livestock (which includes crawfish) is punishable by up to $5,000 in fines and up to 10 years in prison.

VACHERIE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO