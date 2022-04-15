Auburn Beats Williamsville For Sangamo Softball Win

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
Baylor outfielder Jared McKenzie hit one of the longest home runs you’ll ever see during Friday’s 19-2 win over Kansas in Waco, Texas. With one runner on and one out in the bottom of the first inning, McKenzie blasted a 489-foot towering shot to left field to give the Bears a 2-0 lead.
There were plenty of familiar faces kick-starting the festivities over the weekend in the season-opening week of the USFL. One of those faces was former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter. As the leading signal caller for the New Orleans Breakers, Sloter stepped under center on Sunday and helped lead the...
Texas High School legend and former Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis has decided to take his talents to Alabama State.
Former UNC basketball forward Dawson Garcia has a new home after entering the transfer portal last week.
Following just one season at North Carolina, Garcia is staying home and will play at Minnesota. He made the announcement on Monday night, ending his brief time in the portal after a visit to the Gophers’ program.
The Minnesota native played his freshman season at Marquette before transferring to North Carolina. At UNC, Garcia played in 16 games for the program before taking a leave of absence due to medical issues with his family.
Staying close to home was important for Garcia and landing with the...
