Auburn Beats Williamsville For Sangamo Softball Win

Former UNC basketball forward Dawson Garcia has a new home after entering the transfer portal last week. Following just one season at North Carolina, Garcia is staying home and will play at Minnesota. He made the announcement on Monday night, ending his brief time in the portal after a visit to the Gophers’ program. The Minnesota native played his freshman season at Marquette before transferring to North Carolina. At UNC, Garcia played in 16 games for the program before taking a leave of absence due to medical issues with his family. Staying close to home was important for Garcia and landing with the...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO