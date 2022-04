The term web1.0 referred to the Internet in its original and most basic form — a series of interlinked documents. Web2.0 is a term that was coined in 2005 to describe a new era of web technologies and services that emerged from the first dot-com boom in the early 2000s. Web3.0 will be a platform for interacting with smart contracts (decentral crypto) It will be based on blockchain technology and will provide a way for people to interact with each other without any middlemen.

