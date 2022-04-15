ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Gun safety instructor under fire for using controversial slides during presentation

By Kay Dimanche
live5news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) - The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is reviewing its room rental policy after a controversial class was taught at one of its facilities over the weekend. Nephi Khaliki, a gun safety instructor, has come under fire for telling jokes based on offensive racial stereotypes while...

www.live5news.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ValleyCentral

Suspect’s death confirmed in San Benito police standoff

Editors Note: This story has been updated with new information. SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple agencies responded to a car chase through San Benito, ending in a standoff with authorities that left one individual dead. On Sunday, Cameron County Constable Precinct 5 pursued a vehicle through San Benito, in which the suspect fired a […]
SAN BENITO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Las Vegas, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested After Investigation Into Accusations Of Secretly Recording Women Off-Duty

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KFVS12

Police: Woman fired gun during altercation with 4 juveniles

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the Highway 177 project will help mitigate issues with flooding by raising the road. Poplar Bluff man arrested following deadly crash in Cape Girardeau Co. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Poplar Bluff man was arrested after a deadly crash in Cape Girardeau...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Roberts
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Syracuse.com

15-year-old charged with firing gun during fight inside Destiny USA mall

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with shots being fired during a fight on March 5 in the Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, police said. The teen was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a news release from Syracuse police on Friday. He was taken to Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Safety#Shooting#Ksnv#Arabic#Republican
CBS San Francisco

Suspects In Deadly San Mateo Execution-Style Shooting Arrested In North Carolina, Hawaii

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – San Mateo Police detectives made arrests on opposite ends of the country Monday in connection with an execution-style shooting that killed a man and wounded his 2-year-old son in 2020. With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, detectives who traveled to North Carolina arrested 29-year-old John “Talia” Paasi outside his home in Charlotte without incident Monday morning. Also on Monday, San Mateo detectives who traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii, along with local and federal authorities, arrested 30-year-old Isileli Mahe at his residence. Mahe was taken into custody without incident. John Paasi and Isleli Mahe were arrested in connection...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Authorities Investigate Pair Of Deadly Shootings Near Fair Oaks Park; 1 Person At Large

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after two people were killed in two related shootings in the Fair Oaks area Monday evening. The initial scene was at Fair Oaks Park in the area of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Madison Avenue. Just before 6 p.m., a group of men was gathered at the park when one person walked up to them and shot someone in the group, killing them, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a press conference Monday night. That gunman ran from the scene toward the Citrus Heights area when another armed person chased them down and shot them. The initial gunman was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. Watch the press conference with law enforcement below. The sheriff’s office said the second gunman remains at large but a description of that person was not available.
FAIR OAKS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reason.com

He Faces 10 Years to Life for Selling Pot, a Legal Business in Most States

Jonathan Wall, a 26-year-old cannabis entrepreneur, has been confined at a federal supermax facility in Maryland for nearly 20 months, awaiting a May 2 trial that could send him to prison for life. Wall is accused of transporting more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana from California, where cannabis is legal for recreational use, to Maryland, which allows only medical use.
MARYLAND STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

(WATCH) Video Shows Minnesota Deputy Justified In Shooting Woman

In the early morning hours of March 13th, a deputy from Mahnomen County was attempting a traffic stop. The car failed to pull over and a chase was underway. According to FOX News after the deputy exercised the PIT maneuver the deputy took several passengers from the car and put them into custody. As the video shows Deputy Czemy, of the Dakota County Sheriff's Department, was in the process of handcuffing one of the women from the car when another woman from the car, Deanne Basswood, 20, pulled out a gun and pointed it at Czemy.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
NBC News

Man, 56, dies after getting trapped in Southern California car wash, police say

A man was killed inside a Southern California car wash after he got out of his vehicle and as w pinned against machinery, authorities said Monday. The fatal accident happened late Friday at a self-service car wash in the 2100 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido, which is about 35 miles north of downtown San Diego and 110 miles south of central Los Angeles, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy