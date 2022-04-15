ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red flag warnings blanket Colorado

By Vicente Arenas
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
BENNETT, Colo. (KDVR) — More than half of Colorado was under red flag warnings on Thursday.

The winds are causing some challenges for drivers. Many fire departments across the state have imposed burn bans. FOX31 cameras spotted a swirling column of dust near Bennett.

No outdoor fire permits have been issued in the area.

“It just takes that little bit (of fire). It can catch onto some fuel and off it goes, and the wind will basically continue to fuel the fire,” Bennett-Watkins Deputy Fire Marshal Victoria Flamini said.

At the Love’s Travel Stop along Interstate 70, the parking lot was filled with big rigs. FOX31 found many drivers taking a break on this windy day.

‘Unsightly’ deer causes concern around Colorado

One driver said he planned to let the wind die down. Others have a plan for if it gets too windy, saying they’ll just pull over on the side of the road.

Even locals used to the wind were being caught by surprise.

“It’s been bad out here to a point of when I look out over the East here, you notice all the dirt and dust start to fly, and it looks like storm clouds — big huge storm clouds,” Bennett resident Wes Carara said.

Many were hoping now for calmer winds in the days to come.

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

