H.S. baseball roundup: Dreyfus pitches East Lyme past Fitch

East Lyme´s Alex Dreyfus (24) pitches against Fitch during Thursday's baseball game at Samuel M. Peretz Park at Bridebrook in East Lyme. (Dana Jensen/The Day)

East Lyme — Alex Dreyfus pitched a complete-game four-hitter for East Lyme High School in an 8-0 victory over Fitch in Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I baseball game Thursday.

East Lyme (3-2, 1-0) broke the game open with seven runs in the fifth inning. Connor Tukey, Chris Stevens and Gavin O'Brien had two hits each for the Vikings and John Bureau added a double and two RBI. Dreyfus struck out eight and walked three.

Fitch, ranked 10th in the most recent GameTimeCT top 10 poll, is 4-2, 0-1.

In other games:

• Winning pitcher Jack Novak was 3-for-4 with a run scored and four RBI in Bacon Academy's 11-0 win over Montville in ECC Division II. Novak (3-0) pitched a complete game two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one walk for the Bobcats (5-0, 1-0). Chris Lusignan and Luke Pennella added two hits each in the win and James Gumbs reached base five times, including four walks. Chas Terni and Cole Terni each singled for Montville (1-4, 0-1).

• Josh Person threw a complete-game two-hitter for Lyman Memorial, striking out six and walking one in an 8-2 victory over St. Bernard in ECC Division IV. Person added two hits and two runs scored for the Bulldogs, who remained unbeaten at 5-0 overall, 1-0 in the division. Jeremiah Bobbi also had two hits in the win. Guiseppie Satti had a hit and a run scored for St. Bernard (0-4, 0-1).

• Alex Roth got Old Lyme started with a two-run double in the first inning and the Wildcats went on to beat Portland 7-4 in the Shoreline Conference. Old Lyme (3-2, 3-2) added three runs in the sixth fueled by a single from Casey Hurtgen and a double by David Evers. Grady Lacourciere led the Wildcats with two hits and an RBI and Maverick Swaney was the winning pitcher, striking out nine over 6.2 innings.

• Jack Lathrop had three hits for No. 9 Waterford in a 10-7 victory over Norwich Free Academy in ECC Division I and Brian Ingraham and Preston Tabor each had two hits. Ethan Heinsz was 3-for-5 with two RBI and Mason Bordeau was 3-for-4 with two RBI for NFA (0-4, 0-1). Waterford is 6-0 overall, 1-0 in the ECC.

• Nate Keefe had four hits, including two doubles, and Killingly scored four times in the sixth inning to beat Stonington 4-2 in an ECC Division III matchup. Lucas Bertram gave Killingly the lead with a two-run single in the sixth to score Ben Jax and Trevin Russ. Wynn Hammond doubled for Stonington (3-2, 0-1).

• Zach Reethkin and Jonathan Smith each had two hits in Woodstock Academy's 12-5 win over Ledyard in an ECC Division II matchup. Sawyer Hendricks had three hits and two runs scored for Ledyard (1-5, 0-1).

• Brayden Akana went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI in Tourtellotte's 6-3 win over Wheeler in an ECC Division IV game. Kyle Busha pitched a six-hitter with three earned runs and eight strikeouts for Tourtellotte. Sean Bergel had two hits and an RBI for the Lions (2-4, 0-1) and James Main singled and scored.