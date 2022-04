A new Oregon Health & Sciences University study found the increase began even before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Oregon Health & Science University researchers say they've seen a "disturbing increase" in suicide attempts among youths across the United States and that the increase started well before the COVID-19 pandemic. OHSU researchers with Oregon Poison Center, Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Child Psychiatry studied cases of intentional ingestion of toxic substances by children between the ages of 6 to 18. Between 2000 and 2020, there were more than 928,000 incidents reported to 55 poison centers across the United States of children...

OREGON STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO