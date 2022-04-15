ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emery County, UT

Body of missing Montana man found in Utah

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409Qcy_0f9oHuZ700

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The body of a Montana man who had been missing since Sunday was discovered Thursday morning.

The body of Jonathan Baker, 53, of Bozeman, Montana, was discovered in the San Rafael Desert in Emery County near the Five Hole Arch area, officials say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwWll_0f9oHuZ700
Courtesy: Emery County Sheriff’s Office

Baker was last heard from on April 7 when he contacted his son and told him he was at the Moonshine Wash south of Green River in Emery County. When Baker failed to pick up his son in Salt Lake City, he was reported missing.

Teens discover body of missing Layton woman

Officials from the counties of Emery, Grand, Wayne, Piute, Sevier, and San Juan aided in the search since the initial report, checking numerous trailheads and other popular areas. Baker’s family and friends were also searching.

Officers spoke with several people recreating in the areas, none of whom had seen Baker or his car.

On Tuesday, Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) published a Facebook post asking for the public’s help. Several television and radio stations shared the information, which ultimately led to personnel being able to locate Mr. Baker and his truck after a man called the ECSO reporting that he and a friend has seen Baker’s truck around 4 p.m. on April 8.

The man reported as he and his friend were hiking along the overlook at Horseshoe Canyon, they noticed a man with a pack who appeared to be sleeping on the slick rock.

Pilot killed during plane crash from Salt Lake City to Idaho remembered by community

Adverse weather conditions, including very high winds, did not allow an aerial search. On Wednesday, Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk made arrangements for a State Department of Public Safety Helicopter to fly to the area on Thursday.

With the information obtained on Thursday, police advised the State DPS Helicopter to check the Colonnade Arch area first. The truck was located in a small parking area and the body of Baker was located approximately one-half mile from the truck. Foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 7

Related
ABC4

Police find abducted Utah teenage girl in Texas

MONDAY 3/22/22 5:16 p.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have located a Utah teenage girl who was abducted from Magna. Unified Police Department (UPD) says 14-year-old Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna has been found in Texas. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, is also in custody at this time. The conditions surrounding their […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Emery County, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Green River, UT
City
Layton, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Montana State
County
Emery County, UT
State
Utah State
City
Bozeman, MT
The Independent

Missing Utah 14-year-old girl Areli Arroyo Osuna found in Texas

A 14-year-old girl from Utah whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert has been located. Unified Police Department officials said Areli Arroyo Osuna, 14, was located in Texas after she was last seen entering a black Nissan Altima driven by David Lopez, 20, on Monday. She was initially believed to be a runaway, but was later believed to have been in "serious danger." Areli was located just hours after the Amber Alert was issued, and is now in police custody. Law enforcement also arrested a suspect, though that person remains unnamed. Areli was believed to have been traveling with Mr Lopez on their way to Texas and, potentially, Mexico. The alert was issued just after 10.30am with claims she had been allegedly kidnapped by Mr Lopez. The pair reportedly met on social media, according to investigators.The alert labelled her disappearance as an "abduction." "Child's Life in Danger!" the alert read, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Mr Lopez is reportedly not related to Areli. Investigators are not sure where Mr Lopez is from, but believe it may be Texas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rare and Deadly Animal Caught After Killing 18 Sheep in Utah

Certain animals are nearly impossible to see in the wild. Many people will search, and few will find some of these rare endangered animals, but recently one such rare animal has popped up in the news a couple of times. A couple of weeks ago, a wolverine was seen in Yellowstone, when a dad and his daughter were able to capture it on video. Last week, another one was sighted, but this time was captured and it could help us learn more about these rare animals.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emery County Sheriff#Grand#Ecso
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
ABC4

St. George man arrested, woman’s body discovered in home

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found in St. George on Wednesday. St. George Police first responded to a welfare check at a residence around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased female body inside the home. Police have not released the cause of […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
Whiskey Riff

Montana Man Goes To Check His Mail, Gets Charged By A Moose Instead

Moose are one the most amazing creatures to roam the lands. The largest around North America, and by far, one of the coolest to see. They are however, one of the most dangerous. Known to get very defensive over their young, in the rut, and in general due to their poor eye sight and size, they’ll think nothing of running your ass clean over.
MONTANA STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

ABC4

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy