Generations Academy nears end of its first year, plans for growth

CHIPPEWA FALLS — For years, Sandi Polzin felt she had a calling.

The owner of multiple businesses, Polzin is no stranger to entrepreneurship. But her most recent project is more than a business to her — it’s an act of faith, a service to the community and a labor of love, all rolled into a single building.

Generations Academy — opened by Polzin and her husband, John Polzin, last fall — is the Chippewa Valley’s newest private school.

The school, an affiliate of Acton Academy, has a current enrollment of around 90 “learners” — with an additional 90 on the waitlist for the next school year.

Polzin, owner of Down to Earth Garden Center, founder of the Monkey Business Early Learning Facility and executive director of Hope Gospel Mission, said she has “felt a heavy nudge” to open a private school for the past three years.

After hearing several other Chippewa-based parents express the desire for an alternative, non-traditional, project-driven learning option in the Chippewa Valley, Polzin took to Facebook and posed a question: “Is anybody interested in this type of school?”

The responses were overwhelmingly positive.

“Public school has its own concerns for some people, and private school isn’t necessarily for everybody,” Polzin said. “We just wanted to have an option that we were researching for a lot of hands-on, student-led, beautiful opportunities for the learners that actually learn better through doing, instead of sitting behind a computer or only doing paperwork.”

Now, as Generations Academy nears the end of its first school year, Polzin knows she and her husband have started something special. She said she views her decision to open the school as “an act of obedience to God.”

“It has been one of the most beautiful, and hard, and amazing, and holy rollercoasters that I’ve ever been on,” Polzin said. “We’ve learned all the things we want to do and we’ve learned some things we don’t want to do.”

A different approach

Generations Academy, 1446 116th St., is described by Polzin as a cross between homeschooling, charter schooling and 4-H. It is a non-profit Christian school for grades K-12. Rather than dividing students by grade levels, learners are grouped in “studios” with classmates of a variety of ages.

The Sparks Studio is for learners ages 5 through 7, the Discovery Studio is for learners 7 through 10, the Compass Studio is for ages 10 through 12, the Navigation Studio is for learners 12 through 14, and the final LaunchPad Studio is for ages 14 through 18.

The school currently has six staff educators and four regular volunteers. Tuition is $5,800 per year.

The goal of Generations Academy, Polzin said, is to allow learners to explore the world around them and teach them how to learn, fail, succeed and “be the person they were created to be” through a core curriculum and project-based, student-led, hands-on activities.

These activities include field trips, apprenticeships and demonstrations from members of the community in different fields or skills. For example, community volunteers have taught the academy’s learners the process of an oil change, how to run a small business and how to properly prepare butchered meat.

Polzin said she recommends this learning style for visual learners who thrive in an independent, laid-back environment.

A year of joy

Nearly a year in, Polzin reflected on the joy and happiness expressed by the school’s learners.

She said many parents have praised the school’s unique approach to education and, as the academy’s waitlist continues to grow, Polzin is hopeful for the school’s future.

“I’m not saying it’s easy to start a school — it’s very, very difficult — but it’s very, very worth it. I couldn’t do this without this amazing team,” Polzin said. “It’s been quite the journey.”

John McBride currently has two children enrolled at Generations Academy: Easton, age 13, and Adalynn, age 10.

McBride said he and his wife chose to enroll their children at Generations Academy because they wanted to offer their children an alternative learning environment to the one they were in previously.

“My wife, Jennifer, and I were not happy with how our kids were doing at the school they were at before,” McBride explained. “They just kept coming home and telling us they weren’t happy being there. They didn’t fit in and, therefore, they just weren’t happy.”

Beginning school at Generations Academy has been “life changing,” McBride said.

Now, McBride says Easton and Adalynn come home from school excited to talk about their day.

“They really get treated with respect,” McBride said. “They get treated as an individual. Their learning ability and skill is dealt with on their own individual basis, so they embrace it. … They just want to be engaged, do things, instead of going through the motions of life. They’re wanting to change their lives. They’re wanting to make a difference.”

Optimistic that Generations Academy is here to stay, McBride said his children will remain enrolled as long as they continue to thrive there. He praised the school for prioritizing the learners above policy, for encouraging individuality and for hiring a staff that cares about their students.

Looking to the future

Following what Polzin has deemed a successful first year, she says there is hope for expansion in the coming years.

With enough support from the community, Polzin said it is her goal to begin expanding Generations Academy by this time next year. She said she would like to eventually double the school’s current maximum capacity of around 90 learners in a new building.

For now, Polzin said she is thrilled with all Generations Academy has accomplished, and she is blessed to take part in something that brings joy to members of the Chippewa Valley, her home.

“It’s the way I feel school should’ve been in the first place,” she said.

For more information about Generations Academy, visit generationsacademy.net.