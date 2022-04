A teenager faces felony charges after allegedly participating in the so-called “Orbeez Challenge” on school grounds this week. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) announced that a student at New Smyrna Beach High School fired gel pellets from a toy gun at a faculty member on Monday while driving by in his car. That student, whose name is not being revealed because he is a 17-year-old minor, then posted the video to Snapchat, according to authorities.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 24 DAYS AGO