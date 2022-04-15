Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Bank Robbery

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that JOSEPH REED, age 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, has pleaded guilty to Bank Robbery in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2113(a). According to court documents, on October...
LAFAYETTE, La. – Two men from the Lake Charles, Louisiana area were sentenced today in the U.S. District Court, on firearms charges, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the two individuals as follows:. Nathan Allen Boutte, 32, of Lake...
NEW BRITAIN -- A Hartford man who police say was involved in an armed robbery and assault in New Britain has been sentenced to three years in prison, though he was not convicted in the New Britain incident. Denzel Caulton, 25, received the sentence last week in New Britain Superior...
COEUR d’ALENE — A man admitted to causing a deadly crash while drunk last year. Michael L. Holiman, 56, of Harrison, pleaded guilty last Thursday to vehicular manslaughter, a felony. The charge stems from October 2021, when law enforcement responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of...
The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
WASHINGTON – A Louisiana woman was sentenced today to one year and one day in prison for conspiring to defraud the United States and helping clients file false tax returns. On Nov. 14, 2019, Brittany Patterson, of St. John the Baptist Parish, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns. According to court documents, Michegel Butler owned Crown Tax Service LLC, where Patterson worked as a tax return preparer. From approximately January 2013 through April 2013, Patterson, Butler and others conspired to inflate their clients’ refunds by preparing tax returns claiming false Schedule C businesses, dependents and dependent care expenses. To substantiate the false income and expenses reported on their tax returns, Patterson and the other co-conspirators directed clients to fill out fraudulent receipts. They also encouraged some clients to buy or sell the personal identification information of dependents that could be falsely reported on tax returns.
Justin Johnson, also known as aspiring rapper Straight Drop, has been in custody as one of three murder suspects allegedly involved in Young Dolph death and was reportedly sentenced to two years in prison for a prior federal violation. According to ActionNews5 on Tuesday, Apr. 12, Johnson, 23, pled guilty...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters.
The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation.
Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims.
On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday.
Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system.
“As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement.
Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard.
Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard.
“I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said.
The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at approximately 11:39 pm, the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested an individual who was caught stealing crawfish from a pond located alongside LA 3127 in Vacherie, LA. The Sheriff’s Office had received complaints from the owner of the crawfish pond regarding thefts that had occurred the previous night. While patrolling near the ponds, deputies caught Lance A Rodrigue (DOB 7/17/1981, Laplace, LA) trespassing. Further investigation revealed that Rodrigue was in the process of stealing crawfish and had filled three sacks. Lance Rodrigue was arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail. He was charged with LA R.S. 14:67.1 Theft of Livestock; LA R.S. 14:63 Criminal Trespassing; LA R.S. 56:301.1 Taking Fish Without a Commercial License; and LA R.S. 56:305 Commercial Gear License Required. Bond has been set in the amount of $25,000 by Judge Steven Tureau. Under Louisiana Law, the Theft of Livestock (which includes crawfish) is punishable by up to $5,000 in fines and up to 10 years in prison.
Former president Donald Trump is once again falsely claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into whether he committed tax fraud is diverting law enforcement resources needed to fight street crime. Mr Trump, who frequently describes investigations into alleged wrongdoing by him or his family as part of what he calls a series of illegitimate “witch hunts” because the probes are overseen by Democrats, said in a statement emailed to reporters that Ms James “should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World” rather than...
SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – San Mateo Police detectives made arrests on opposite ends of the country Monday in connection with an execution-style shooting that killed a man and wounded his 2-year-old son in 2020.
With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, detectives who traveled to North Carolina arrested 29-year-old John “Talia” Paasi outside his home in Charlotte without incident Monday morning.
Also on Monday, San Mateo detectives who traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii, along with local and federal authorities, arrested 30-year-old Isileli Mahe at his residence. Mahe was taken into custody without incident.
John Paasi and Isleli Mahe were arrested in connection...
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that ANITA WILLENE HOBDY, age 67, from LaPlace, was charged on April 15, 2022 with wire fraud, stemming from fraudulent charges made from First Baptist Church of LaPlace. The government filed a one-count bill of information that charged HOBDY...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses after a man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Douglas County on Sunday. At approximately 5:45 a.m., troopers responded to reports of a hit-and-run collision on State Route 28 in the area of milepost 4, near the Tyee Avenue intersection.
WASHINGTON – A Louisiana man was sentenced today to three years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1000 fine for possession of an animal in an animal fighting venture. Clay Turner, 61, of Loranger, pleaded guilty to possession of an animal for use in an animal...
BATON ROUGE, La. – West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputies booked a Louisiana State Penitentiary corrections officer Monday with one count each of Malfeasance in Office and Simple Battery for his alleged use of excessive force on a prisoner. The alleged incident happened on April 11, 2022, at the...
Sorrento – Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on April 12, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 westbound east of LA Hwy 22 in Ascension Parish. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Kyle Ripple of Baton Rouge. The initial...
