Maplewood police release video after handcuffing children including boy, 10

By Matt Sepic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaplewood police on Wednesday released body camera video showing officers handcuffing four children between the ages of 10 and 16 while they were investigating a call about gunshots. Police said a 911 caller reported hearing shots Monday evening close to their business on Cope Ave. near Highway 36 and...

AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
People

Minn. Murder Suspect Allegedly Stabbed Ex-Girlfriend and Set Her on Fire at Work, Calling Her a 'Witch'

A Minnesota mother of three was stabbed and set on fire at her workplace — and police say that her ex-boyfriend is responsible for her death. Authorities tell the Twin Cities Pioneer Press that 44-year-old Kelli Ranning Goodermont was at her job as a receiving specialist at a warehouse on Tuesday when her ex-boyfriend, Patrick Morris Simmons, stabbed her multiple times and set her on fire.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law & Crime

‘I Tried To Get It Stopped’: Man Says He Reported Pregnant Fiancée to Police After She Stole Guns and Fled. She’s Now Charged with Murdering Her Sister.

The fiancé of a woman charged with the murder of her sister claims he alerted authorities multiple times that his wife had fled with stolen guns. Tony Miranda told local television station WJXT in Jacksonville, Fla., that he contacted Florida and New Jersey authorities to report that his fiancée, Angielly Dominguez, took off after stealing his car and five guns. He now says that a life could have been saved if law enforcement had stopped Dominguez and arrested her for theft.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

