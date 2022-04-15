ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson's latest and largest mural is now completed

By Greg Bradbury
 4 days ago
The latest mural by Joe Pagac is not just his largest, but the city's as well.

The mural on the side of Zion City Flowing Wells church on Ruthrauff Road near I-10 depicts the Lion of Judah and has symbols of life depicted in a desert landscape.

$8,000 of paint and two months later, the mural is now complete. He typically uses blue and orange colors, but this one uses a lot of pink.

"It's different," Pagac said. "Ended up going a totally different direction but it was good because I had all these pinks in storage forever that I never used so it was a good chance to pull them out."

The painting is 6700 sq. ft. large and is highlighted by a 47 ft. tall lion.

Pagac will now be taking a bit of a break from murals as he goes to hike the Pacific Crest Trail.

Joe Pagac's largest mural is complete

Comments / 9

David Fosca
4d ago

who cares we need real industry that's pays to create a sustainable middle class or what's left of it, arts is good real industry manufacturing jobs is more important.

Reply(2)
2
