Chemistry

Reversible colossal barocaloric effect dominated by disordering of organic chains in (CH"“(CH)"“NH)MnCl single crystals

By Yihong Gao
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolid-state refrigeration based on the caloric effect is viewed as a promising efficient and clean refrigeration technology. Barocaloric materials were developed rapidly but have since encountered a general obstacle: the prominent caloric effect cannot be utilized reversibly under moderate pressure. Here, we report a mechanism of an emergent large, reversible barocaloric...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

[{Th(CH)Cl}] is stable but not aromatic

Arising from J. T. Boronski et al. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03888-3 (2021). Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Excluding false negative error in certification of quantum channels

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00444-x, published online 05 November 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by the Foundation for Polish Science (FNP) under Grant Number POIR.04.04.00-00-17C1/18-00.". "The project "Near-term quantum computers: Challenges, optimal implementations and applications" under Grant Number...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Joint optic disk and cup segmentation for glaucoma screening using a region-based deep learning network

To develop and validate an end-to-end region-based deep convolutional neural network (R-DCNN) to jointly segment the optic disc (OD) and optic cup (OC) in retinal fundus images for precise cup-to-disc ratio (CDR) measurement and glaucoma screening. Methods. In total, 2440 retinal fundus images were retrospectively obtained from 2033 participants. An...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure-based design of a dual-warhead covalent inhibitor of FGFR4

Correction to: Communications Chemistry https://doi.org/10.1038/s42004-022-00657-9, published online 17 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained a number of errors in Fig. 2, its caption, and the Results section. In Fig. 2, the conversion from 6 to 10 incorrectly depicted the addition of 2,3-diaminotoluene instead of 1-amino-2-methyl-6-nitrobenzene; the chemical structure of 10 incorrectly depicted an amino substituent in place of the nitro group; and the initial step in the conversion from 10 to CXF-008, i.e., the addition of Raney Ni and H2, was omitted in error. The caption of Fig. 2 and the 5th sentence of the Results section incorrectly named uracil in place of 5-hydroxymethyluracil as the starting material. These errors have now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A tweak and a peek: How Cas9 pries open double-stranded DNA to check its sequence

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology volumeÂ 29,Â pages 286"“288 (2022)Cite this article. The CRISPR"“Cas enzyme Cas9 faces the challenge of identifying a specific nucleotide sequence within double-stranded DNA. New cryo-EM and biochemical studies show that in the earliest steps of binding, Cas9 bends the DNA and promotes unwinding of two base pairs, enabling it to efficiently scan the sequence of this critical region.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of the phytochemicals of Coriandrum sativum and Cichorium intybus aqueous extracts and their biological effects on broiler chickens

Spices and herbs can be used as feed additives and viable alternatives to antibiotics in chicken production. This study analyzed the phytochemicals, minerals, and antioxidant activity of aqueous extracts from Coriandrum sativum seeds and Cichorium intybus roots. The effects of different concentrations of C. sativum and C. intybus extracts on blood parameters, growth and carcass traits, biochemical parameters, and antioxidant activity of broiler chicks were also examined. The results showed that C. sativum aqueous extract has relatively higher contents of total flavonoids and total phenolic acids than C. intybus aqueous extract. Both extracts contain elevated mineral elements, especially iron, potassium, and sodium. Therefore, dietary supplementation of C. sativum seed and C. intybus root extracts could enhance broiler chicken growth performance, carcass characteristics, liver function, lipid profile, and antioxidant status. These extracts could be utilized as natural feed additives and growth promoters for broiler chickens.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Intrinsic chiral photoswitches manipulate soft-materials

Nature Photonics 16, 226"“234 (2022) https://doi.org/10.1038/s41566-022-00957-5 Advanced Materials 34, 2110170 (2022) https://doi.org/10.1002/adma.202110170. Due to the lack of appropriate reversible photoswitches, efficiently remote photoprogramming of self-organized soft helical superstructures represents a formidable challenge in particularly allowing multiple stable states, tuning over a broad spectral range and establishing coupling balance between photonic resonance and transmission. The team of Weihong Zhu, Zhigang Zheng and Ben Feringa brings forth a series of exciting light-switchable intrinsic chiral diarylethenes with extremely large helical twisting power (HTP) to enable the dynamic, helical, and optical microstructure manipulation of liquid crystals (LCs), unprecedentedly achieving controllable, selectable, and extractable multi-stable reflection states, meanwhile avoiding the inherent orientation disorderliness of LCs caused by multiple chiral sources. A cutting-edge multiple anti-counterfeiting technique, featuring color-tunability, erasability, reversibility, multi-stability and viewing-angle dependency of pre-recorded patterns, has been well demonstrated with the overwhelming intrinsic chiral superstructures. The new exciting strategy can create a gorgeous landscape of optical information processing and configuring, and even build up a unique laser in quadri-dimensional manipulation of wavelength, wavefront, spin angular momentum, and orbital angular momentum, endowing a sharp and narrow band-width with both remarkable thermodynamic stability and robust fatigue-resistance.
PHYSICS
Author Correction: Zooplankton network conditioned by turbidity gradient in small anthropogenic reservoirs

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08045-y, published online 10 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "Project financially supported by Minister of Science and Higher Education the range of the program entitled "Regional Initiative of Excellence" for years 2019"“2022, project No. 010/RID/2018/19, amount...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reply to: [{Th(CH)Cl}] is stable but not aromatic

Replying to B. J. R. Cuyacot & C. Foroutan-Nejad Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04319-zÂ (2022). Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $199.00. only $3.90 per issue. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Correction: Tracking daratumumab clearance using mass spectrometry: implications on M protein monitoring and reusing daratumumab

Correction to: Leukemia https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01501-0, published online 29 January 2022. We noted a mistake in the Introduction section in the following sentence: "and ability to differentiate therapeutic monoclonal antibodies from endogenous M proteins based on unique retention time and mass". The use of mass and retention time is actually not true for the MALDI method. We would like to correct this sentence and replace it with: "with ability to aid in differentiating therapeutic monoclonal antibodies from endogenous M proteins on the basis of mass to charge".
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Variation in cross-sectional indicator of femoral robusticity in Homo sapiens and Neandertals

The original version of this Article contained an error in the link in the Data availability section where,. "The data is available on an external repository (Mendeley Data: https://doi.org/10.17632/fdpxmn5pjx.1).". "The data is available on an external repository (Mendeley Data: https://doi.org/10.17632/zsnydxhhnf.1).". The original Article has been corrected. Department of Zoology, PoznaÅ„...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ATP and ROS signal cell extrusion

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Cell extrusion is a phenomenon of cell elimination from epithelia, which leads to the removal of potentially tumorigenic, less fit or damaged cells from the tissue, while maintaining tissue integrity. The common, molecular mechanisms driving cell extrusion have remained elusive. Mori et al. now identify ATP and reactive oxygen species (ROS) as key upstream cues for cell extrusion.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sexing cycads - a potential saviour

The first complete cycad genome offers an invaluable solution to sex determination, one of the largest conservation challenges in these enigmatic plants. The cycads represent one of the oldest groups of plants alive today. 'Living fossils' or 'dinosaur plants' in the popular imagination, their lineage dates back to around 250 million years ago1. Cycad gross morphology appears remarkably stable even in the most recently evolved modern species, and provides important clues as to how the Mesozoic vegetation would have looked. Unfortunately, more than 60% of the 360 or so species are considered endangered2: their slow growth and reproductive cycles, sensitivity to climate change and habitat loss, and popularity among exotic plant collectors have caused numbers to dwindle in the wild. In this issue of Nature Plants, Liu et al3. publish the first complete cycad genome for Cycas panzhihuaensis (Cycadaceae), which offers an invaluable tool in helping us understand these amazing organisms, answering one of the most vexing questions for cycad conservation: how do we determine a cycad's sex?
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Production of the plant hormone gibberellin by rhizobia increases host legume nodule size

Plant-associated microbes have evolved the ability to independently produce gibberellin (GA) phytohormones as a mechanism to influence their host. Indeed, GA was first discovered as a metabolite from the fungal rice pathogen Gibberella fujikuroi, which uses it as a virulence factor. Though some bacterial plant pathogens similarly use GA to promote infection, symbiotic nitrogen-fixing bacteria (rhizobia), which inhabit the root nodules of legumes, also can produce GA, suggesting a role in symbiosis. The bacterial GA biosynthetic operon has been identified, but in rhizobia this typically no longer encodes the final metabolic gene (cyp115), so that these symbionts can only produce the penultimate intermediate GA9. Here, we demonstrate that soybean (Glycine max) expresses functional GA 3-oxidases (GA3ox) within its nodules, which have the capability to convert GA9 produced by the enclosed rhizobial symbiont Bradyrhizobium diazoefficiens to bioactive GA4. This rhizobia-derived GA is demonstrated to cause an increase in nodule size and decrease in the number of nodules. The increase in individual nodule size correlates to greater numbers of bacterial progeny within a nodule, thereby providing a selective advantage to rhizobia that produce GA during the rhizobia-legume symbiosis. The expression of GA3ox in nodules and resultant nodulation effects of the GA product suggests that soybean has co-opted control of bioactive GA production, and thus nodule size, for its own benefit. Thus, our results suggest rhizobial GA biosynthesis has coevolved with host plant metabolism for cooperative production of a phytohormone that influences nodulation in a mutually beneficial manner.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Propagation graph estimation from individuals' time series of observed states

Various things propagate through the medium of individuals. Some individuals follow the others and take the states similar to their states a small number of time steps later. In this paper, we study the problem of estimating the state propagation order of individuals from the real-valued state sequences of all the individuals.We propose a method of constructing a state propagation graph from individuals' time series of observed states. The propagation order estimated by our proposed method is demonstrated to be significantly more accurate than that by a baseline method (optimal constant delay model) for our synthetic datasets, and also to be consistent with visually recognizable propagation orders for the dataset of Japanese stock price time series and biological cell firing state sequences.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An exceptional mass dance

Encircling a so-called exceptional point in parameter space elicits a topological response in an open system. An experiment now demonstrates topologically robust chiral spin transfer in a sea of ultracold fermions. Intuitively, a sufficiently slow parameter change would result in an adiabatic state evolution, with interesting consequences on the eigenvalue...
THEATER & DANCE
Nature.com

Can pulse transit time-estimated blood pressure become a savior for blood pressure research?

Hypertension is one of the strongest risk factors for cardiovascular death [1]. The concept of blood pressure (BP) was first proposed by Dr William Harvey in 1628 [2]. Dr. Stephen Hales measured dog BP in 1706 (details unknown) and horse BP in 1711 using a method in which a brass tube was directly inserted into the artery of a live horse and connecting it with a glass tube, enabling measurement of the height of the blood column in the glass tube. In 1896, Ribarroch invented the cuff compression method for the upper arm, which is widely used today. The auscultation method was proposed by Kortkoff in 1905. Life insurance doctors have mainly investigated the relationship between mortality and BP ascertained using the Ribarotti"“Kortkoff method with a mercury sphygmomanometer [3]. However, this method is being replaced by the oscillometric method due to the widespread availability of electronic sphygmomanometers and concerns regarding mercury pollution.
SCIENCE

