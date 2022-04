California continues to inch back to pre-pandemic normalcy. Vaccine verification and testing requirements for indoor mega-events will be lifted effective April 1, per new guidance issued by Tomas Aragon, state public health officer and director with the California Department of Public Health. That means for gatherings of 1,000 or more — concerts, sporting events, award shows, conferences, conventions and the like — guests no longer need to prove they have received vaccines or boosters or submit negative COVID-19 test results prior to admittance. Instead, officials have shifted the guidance to “strong recommendation,” citing declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state.More...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO