OAKLAND (KPIX) — Parents and community members opposed to a number of school closures announced by Oakland Unified School District rallied on Saturday in front of La Escuelita School before marching to City Hall to keep pressure on school board members to reverse their decision. “My children would potentially have to walk through a very, very dangerous area to get to a farther-away school. It would mean that the community we’ve built over the years would be torn apart,” said Azlinah Tambu, a parent who has two students in fifth grade and one in first grade. Oakland Unified School District District leaders...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO