ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester Police respond to calls of a man pointing a weapon at people

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9uxs_0f9oBQvL00

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police responded to Sherman Street in Worcester, Thursday, after people called in reports of a man walking around with a rifle and pointing it at people.

When police first arrived on Sherman Street, they say they didn’t find anyone matching the description called in. Police then “received additional information that the male had been pointing an AR-15 style rifle and pointing it into windows,” according to police.

Worcester police officers eventually located a man near the intersection of Pitt and Cambridge Street “walking around with what appeared to be a rifle,” according to authorities.

Police say they ordered the man to drop the weapon. Police had to instruct the man to drop the weapon again when he turned towards police while still holding it, according to a release issued by the Worcester Police, Thursday.

The man, who is being identified by police as Javier Cuevas-Figueroa, 30-years-old, of Worcester, dropped the weapon after being instructed to do so a second time. He was then taken into custody.

Once in custody, police located shotgun shells on Cuevas-Figueroa, as well as a “realistic AR-15 replica air gun,” according to police. Police say Cuevas Figueroa does not have a license to carry firearms or an FID Card.

Cuevas-Figueroa is charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (airsoft rifle) and Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Richard Durand
3d ago

That could of ended very differently, professional job well done by the Worcester Police

Reply
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Sherman Street#The Worcester Police#Fid Card#Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspected serial rapist charged in six attacks in Massachusetts city

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — An accused serial rapist has been charged in connection with six attacks in the West Springfield area. Ali Ghaffar, 20, faces numerous charges, including multiple counts of aggravated rape, rape and kidnapping. Investigators say Ghaffar would offer women a ride and drive them to a remote area of West Springfield, where he would sexually assault them.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy