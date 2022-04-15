Webb County moves forward with premium pay for eligible employees

The Webb County Commissioners Court meeting continues at 9 a.m. (Christian Alejandro Ocampo)

The Webb County Commissioners Court approved the adoption of the American Rescue Plan Act premium pay policies this week.

James Flores, Economic Development director, said the action would allocate $1 million for premium pay for essential staff who worked under certain conditions amid the pandemic. The primary employee group discussed were the custodians, who worked on-site during the pandemic while other staff were relegated to work from home.

With premium pay issued to employees under heightened risk, Commissioner John Galo likened the premium pay to combat pay, which is a payment for members of the U.S. armed services serving in hazardous zones.

Human Resources Director Ernesto Guajardo said the premium pay will target employees with lower wages. A criterion is to be established, as not all workers from the custodial and maintenance departments can be considered low wage.

As per the meeting, the employees who qualify under the low-wage criteria are essential employees who worked in the offices and made below $38,000 a year, as set by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Employees who qualify can sign up through a county form before they can be assessed to see if they qualify, Guajardo said. A preliminary list is already available of all the employees who may qualify, but there will be a final list presented to the commissioners regarding all the qualifying employees.

According to Webb County Civil Legal Division's Jorge Trevino, the $1 million will be derived from a previous ARPA funding approved by the commissioners. Furthermore, to answer a question by Galo, Trevino said a checklist will be presented to the applicants. He also clarified the payments would be prospective, not retroactive, meaning that employees would not get paid for working during their time but because they continue to work during the ongoing pandemic.

Employees will fill out the list, and it will then be reviewed by two county departments to review if the applicant fits the criteria as the HR department verifies the hours worked amid the pandemic. Trevino added further considerations were discussed to ensure that employees, who may have gotten COVID and missed work, remain eligible for the premium pay.

“They need to be honest on that paperwork so that this way, we can do the analysis. If they have questions, they are welcome to ask because one of our goals is for them to understand how important it is to just answer the checklist,” he said.

Trevino said the checklist will ask simple questions but assured further review would be done after the checklist is finished. He emphasized that honesty was important, and employees should answer truthfully regarding any time off and/or work attendance.