It looks like Amber Heard's legal team came up with a smart defense against Johnny Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit. Depp sued his ex after she wrote an op-ed in 2018 on her experience speaking out against domestic violence. Heard has accused Depp of abuse during their brief marriage and though she didn't mention Depp by name in the article, many believe she's speaking directly about him throughout the piece. A judge has ruled that Heard can argue to a jury that she should be protected from Depp's libel lawsuit because her op-ed, which was featured in The Washington Post, deals with a matter of public interest. The ruling came on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The case is set to take place on April 11.

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO