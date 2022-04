CHICAGO (CBS) -- The owner of an East Garfield Park building that partly collapsed on Tuesday, killing one man and injuring two others, filed for bankruptcy about two weeks before the incident.Court records confirm Katie Simmons, who owns the graystone three-flat at 3418 W. Jackson Blvd. filed for bankruptcy on March 30. That case is still pending.A stone cornice that ran along the edge of the roof of that building failed and collapsed onto an overhead porch structure Tuesday afternoon, sending stone crashing down to the front stairs and the ground.Police said three men were all sitting on the front...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO