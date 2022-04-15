ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Woodruff returns to form as Brewers defeat Cardinals 5-1

By Associated Press, TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ax9VQ_0f9oB24O00

Brandon Woodruff threw five shutout innings and Omar Narváez homered and doubled as the Milwaukee Brewers opened their home schedule with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon.

Woodruff struck out two and allowed just three hits and a walk to bounce back from an uncharacteristically poor performance in a 9-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs last week.

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez reacts after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Brewers scored four runs off Adam Wainwright in the first three innings.

Narváez hit a solo homer in the second and an RBI double in the third.

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez reacts after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Brewers Home Opener was on Milwaukee's "414 Day" with the game beginning at 4:14 p.m. at American Family Field on Thursday.

Thursday's high winds caused issues for some tailgaters at American Family Field. The winds were strong enough to tip over tailgate grills, furniture, and tents.

Thirteen-year-old Liamani Segura sang the National Anthem for the Home Opener on Thursday. She's previously performed for the 2020 and 2021 home opener games.

The brother of Waukesha Christmas Parade victim Jackson Sparks threw out the first ceremonial pitch. Twelve-year-old Tucker Sparks threw the first pitch to his father Aaron.

Milwaukee Police Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz, who was shot while off-duty during a robbery in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, was also honored at Thursday's Home Opener.

The Brewers host St. Louis for a four-game series (April 14-17) and a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates (April 18-20).

Tickets remain for April 15-20 games against the Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates. All tickets are available HERE or by calling 1-800-933-7890 or the American Family Field Box Office.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Woodruff, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
TMJ4 News

Bucks beat Bulls 93-86

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 16 rebounds and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks recovered after blowing a 16-point lead to beat the Chicago Bulls 93-86 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Liamani Segura
Person
Homer
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Popculture

NFL Player Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'

An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
NFL
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy