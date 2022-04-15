ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target’s New Mother’s Day Gift Guide Is a Haven of Incredible Ideas—Our Fav Under-$50 Picks

By Brittany Leitner
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Before you ask: Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8, 2022, which means you have just a few weeks left to get your gift(s) together to shower your mom with goodies. Lucky for us all, Target’s Mother’s Day 2022 gift guide is already out, and the best part about these gifts is that you can easily *add to cart* and score some pretty cute stuff without having to overthink it.

There’s a reason people say they can never go to Target and just get one thing; there are so many good finds to choose from. But hopefully, this narrowed-down list of what’s hot for Mother’s Day right now will help you feel a little less overwhelmed. Here are our picks for the 10 best Mother’s Day gifts you can pick up at Target right now. And yes, they’re all on sale!

Stoneware Cookie Jar From Magnolia

If your mom is glued to Chip and Joanna Gaines’ show the second it comes on, give her the shiplap farmhouse ~vibe~ for her kitchenware. There are tons in this space to choose from: like coffee canisters, wooden mug hangers, and more if you want to grab her a few things and gift mom a full set. This cookie jar is too cute to pass up .



BUY NOW: $19.99


Buy Now

Ceramic Photo Frame

Moms are always asking if there’s still a way to print all those photos you text her. Do the work for her and pick up some recent prints of the two of you and pop them in this frame .



BUY NOW: $15


Buy Now

Winky Lux Rose Blush

I’m a fan of skipping over the obvious gifts like candles and bath salts and doing something big for mom, like refreshing her whole makeup cabinet. Is she still using the same blush she’s had for five years? Time to give her beauty counter a gentle refresh. Winky Lux’s cream formula melts on the skin to create a dewy natural sun-kissed glow.



BUY NOW: $24.49


Buy Now

Magic Bullet Blender Set

If mom is always complaining about her old blender, gift her this upgrade for under $40 . It’s a steal and comes with all the accessories she needs to blend her favorite smoothies this summer.



BUY NOW: $39.49


Buy Now

Sky Blue Circle Straw Bag

It’s rare to find a straw bag in this stunning blue color , so scoop it up before it sells out. It’s perfect for your next family beach trip or just running errands in the summer.



BUY NOW: $28


Buy Now

Kate Spade iPhone 13 Case

If your mom is anything like mine, she’s always trying to find the perfect phone case. When it comes to mom, look for something elegant, clean, and protective against unexpected drops. This phone case from Kate Spade does it all and you can get it shipped directly to mom if she’s out of town. Plus, it’s MagSafe, so you can pick up a MagSafe charger to boot if you’re looking to gift her more than one thing.



BUY NOW: $49.99


Buy Now

Belkin Boost Up Qi Charging Pad

This is for the MagSafe case mentioned above. Show mom how she can finally ditch annoying cords and upgrade her charging station once and for all with this kit.



BUY NOW: $26.99 (originally $29.99)


Buy Now

Raising The Future T-Shirt

This is such a cute gift for a first-time mom, or your mom, who’s been more active than ever in making the world a better place this year. It’s such a cute and subtle statement tee , and it comes in a range of sizes, from XS to 3X.



BUY NOW: $14


Buy Now

Starbucks Coffee Gift Card

If the only time you and your mom ever have to catch up is when you’re going on coffee runs in your respective states, show her you’re thinking of her with this Starbs gift card . It requires no shipping and can be sent directly to her email, so you can even send it day-of.



BUY NOW: $15-$100


Buy Now

Ceramic Diffuser

Show mom alternative ways to deal with her stress, by introducing her to calming essential oils . It features a nine-hour run time, and can even change colors while emitting a fine mist that adds an extra element of relaxation.



BUY NOW: $30


Buy Now
