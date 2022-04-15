California will delay coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren until at least summer of 2023

California has extended the deadline by which out-of-state nurses will no longer be allowed to work in the state without a temporary or permanent California nursing license, according to the state board of registered nursing. Travel nurses from other states have been working in California during the pandemic, per policies...
Starting April 1, California will no longer mandate COVID-19 vaccine proof to attend indoor “mega events.”. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) made the change to its “Beyond the Blueprint” guide, attributing the change to “hospitalization are declining across the state.”. “Effective April 1, 2022,...
WASHINGTON - With mask mandates in the Washington region lifted for most settings and attitudes about social distancing more relaxed, health officials are cautiously monitoring the behavior of the latest subvariant of the coronavirus. BA.2, the more contagious cousin of the omicron variant that has spread through Europe and other...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans in just days. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively.
Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.”
Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
Seven D.C.-area residents are among 16 people who face federal conspiracy charges for allegedly distributing drugs. Federal prosecutors allege that they took part in the conspiracy to distribute large quantities of Eutylone from February 2019 to March 15. They allegedly distributed the drug from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties...
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s health ministry on Tuesday formally approved Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine, a fourth foreign-developed tool to combat the infections as the country sees signs of a resurgence led by a subvariant of fast-spreading omicron. The ministry approval comes the day after its experts panel endorsed...
Virginia Hospital Center has a new name, announcing on Friday that it’s rebranding itself as VHC Health. “It is important that our brand accurately represents the health system’s mission and vision for the future,” Chris Lane, VHC Health’s president and CEO, said in a news release, adding that the new name reflects the community-centered health care that the medical system offers across Virginia, Maryland and D.C.
Jonathan Wall, a 26-year-old cannabis entrepreneur, has been confined at a federal supermax facility in Maryland for nearly 20 months, awaiting a May 2 trial that could send him to prison for life. Wall is accused of transporting more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana from California, where cannabis is legal for recreational use, to Maryland, which allows only medical use.
A judge has ruled Amazon must reinstate a former warehouse employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic, saying the company “unlawfully” terminated the worker who led a protest calling for Amazon to do more to protect employees against COVID-19. The dispute involving Gerald Bryson,...
U.S. healthcare workers were most likely to be infected with COVID-19 at work during the pandemic's first year, according to a new study that challenges previous research suggesting their risk was highest off the job. Researchers said their findings could help guide efforts to better protect healthcare workers during future...
April 19 (Reuters) - Utility giant National Grid (NG.L) is planning to eliminate fossil fuels from its heating systems in New York state and Massachusetts by 2050, primarily by expanding the use of electric heat pumps and sourcing more renewable natural gas (RNG), the company said Monday. National Grid plans...
In October, a federal jury awarded Owen Diaz nearly $136.9 million in damages for racist incidents he suffered in 2015 and 2016 while working at Tesla’s plant in Fremont, Calif. A judge has now reduced the multi-million dollar lawsuit. According to Reuters, U.S. District Judge William Orrick called the...
