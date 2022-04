Two organizations are teaming up to help some Queens small businesses get back on their feet after they were left gutted by a devastating fire. A $1 million loan fund program is being offered to help the businesses that were destroyed in the March 17 fire, which tore through a shopping center along Main Street in Flushing starting around 6:30 a.m. It quickly intensified to a five-alarm blaze, drawing 200 firefighters to the scene, and burned at ground level for five hours.

