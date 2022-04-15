ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Details surrounding suspect in shooting that injures Phoenix police officers emerge

Cover picture for the articleWe are learning more about the man accused...

AZFamily

18-year-old woman dead after early morning shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in Phoenix. The Phoenix Police Department said the call came in at about 2 a.m., sending officers to the area of 19th Avenue and Roeser Road, which is between Southern Avenue and Broadway Road. When police arrived, they learned several cars had left the scene. Video showed a police department command vehicle and several evidence markers on the ground.
US News and World Report

Phoenix Police ID Dead Men Found in Car With Gunshot Wounds

PHOENIX (AP) — The names of two men found dead inside a car with gunshot wounds have been released by Phoenix police. They said the men have been identified as 20-year-old Gage Neal-Belunas and 23-year-old Kyle Ford. Officers were dispatched to the Metro Center Mall area early Friday morning,...
AZFamily

Manhunt underway for suspect who shot a police officer outside a north Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot an officer Thursday morning near Cave Creek Road and Beardsley. Officers have identified the gunman as Nicholas Cody Cowan. Investigators found his car, a blue Prius in the area of 5th Avenue and Greenway. Aerials showed dozens of tactical officers searching the north Phoenix neighborhood for Cowan, but have since left the area. He is described as a white man, 35 years old, 6 feet tall, and 215 pounds. Cowan was seen wearing a black hat, white shirt, and black shorts. He has tattoos on his neck and could be possibly bleeding. They are asking anyone who sees Cowan to call 911 immediately and not approach him. A “blue alert” was issued for him around 3:55 p.m.
AZFamily

Man has critical injuries after girlfriend allegedly shoots him in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has life-threatening injuries after his girlfriend allegedly shot him in Glendale Monday morning near 48th and Glendale avenues. Glendale police say a woman called police to report that her boyfriend made threats and said he was going to come over and kill her. He attempted to force his way into her home when she allegedly shot him. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The girlfriend was taken into custody. No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
AZFamily

Report: At least 50 gig drivers killed on the job, including one Arizona woman

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in January 2019, Kristina Howato was pregnant with her third child and driving for Lyft to make some extra cash. “We were hoping she was going to have the baby that day,” said her sister Lejeune Howato. Instead, that day ended in tragedy. Kristina Howato picked up a passenger, Fabian Durazo, who police say repeatedly stabbed her with a knife in Tempe. She and her unborn baby died at the hospital. Her two young sons were left without a mom.
AZFamily

Manhunt for shooting suspect continues

“That’s what I love to do is go out there, run it, finish it,” Rojas said. Families looking for answers after 2 men found shot to death. Two young men were found shot to death in an empty parking lot just off of I-17. Their families are seeking closure, after a month with very little information.
AZFamily

Glendale police provide update after armed suspect shot and killed

Police working to track down man accused of shooting police officer. Phoenix police are offering a $5,000 reward for information on the man who's accused of shooting an officer and investigators are working across the Valley to find him. Phoenix officer who was shot is in stable condition after undergoing...
L.A. Weekly

Tiffini Cunningham Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Cactus Road [Phoenix, AZ]

Woman Dead, Four Hospitalized after Fatal Car Accident on 40th Street. The deadly collision happened near the intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road, according to the reports. Authorities said an eastbound SUV with five occupants collided with a sedan that was attempting to turn onto southbound 40th Street. The...
KOLD-TV

Man accused of shooting Phoenix officer arrested after standoff at Scottsdale home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Valley-wide search for the man who is accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer outside of a gas station on Thursday has ended after authorities have taken him into custody Sunday night. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams confirmed that 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan was arrested just before 8 p.m. after officers from multiple departments tracked Cowan down to a home in a Scottsdale neighborhood Sunday.
US News and World Report

Man, 47, Suspected in Fatal Freeway Shooting Near San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a woman as she drove on a freeway near San Diego two weeks ago, authorities said. Saundralina Williams, 27, was driving a Ford Edge west on State Route 94 in the Spring Valley area when someone in another vehicle opened fire, the California Highway Patrol said.
KGUN 9

Officer recovering, suspect search continues after shooting incident in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are still actively searching for a suspect named Nicholas Cody Cowan after a police officer was shot in Phoenix Thursday. Nonprofit SilentWitness is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information leading to Cowan's arrest. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams says officers got a call from...
KOLD-TV

Woman warns community about man posing as police officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is spreading the word and warning drivers about what happened to her when she got pulled over by a man she believes was posing as a police officer. 18-year-old Melissa Baker says she was going 65MPH when she saw flashing lights from...
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested After Investigation Into Accusations Of Secretly Recording Women Off-Duty

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
