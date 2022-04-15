ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Contest Prompt Questions: Debugging [Sample 2]

Bugs, like code, can be baffling and intricate. Why is there a random part of the screen glitching for no apparent reason? Is it the Matrix, your code, both? You as a coder are generally sent to investigate how on earth the system randomly decided to tweet your content with a...

How to Help the Dev Community by Solving your Own Problems

Mike Alfa: Developers need to write code that saves them tens of thousands of development hours and billions of dollars and save us from millions of bugs. He says developers write code to solve business problems, not to brag about who has it better or faster (at least most of us), we write it to solve **BUSINESS** problems, that brings in money for the business. The business should help the development of Open Source no less than the developers themselves. Encourage the aspirations of developers and if there are no such aspirations in this direction, show them.
COMPUTERS
SAINE is Mathematically One of the Best WORDLE Starting Words - Here's Why

How SAINE is arguably the best wordle starting word. Proven by math and statistics. Beating out common advice such as CRANE, and ADEPT While it is not part of the answer list, it is a valid word. So it has a 0% chance at first try guess, but about 2% higher hit rate. Previous stats model, were limiting themselves to valid answer listing - hence the discrepancies.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Meet the HackerNoon Contributor Alejandro Duarte, Developer Advocate at MariaDB

Alejandro Duarte is a full-time Developer Advocate at MariaDB Corporation. He wrote How to Configure VS Code for Java in 2022 in a Hacker Noon article. Duarte has been in the Developer Relations (or DevRel) industry for about 7 years. He also wrote a series of articles on JDBC for beginners, and JPA/Hibernate for beginners. He recorded videos on these kind of topics, currently for the official MariaDB channel on YouTube. The biggest challenge for a writer is that breaking “static friction” when you see a blank page and start writing.
SOFTWARE
10 Most Popular Programming Languages | 2022

Top 10 Programming Languages - 1: Python, 2: JavaScript, 3: Java, 4: C#, 5: C, 6: C++, 7: Go, 8: PHP, 9: Perl, 10: Swift... In this article, we will see the top 10 most popular programming languages and frequently asked questions related to this topic. 1. Python. Python is...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Roadmap and Resources to Become an Ethical Hacker

The Roadmap and resources that you can use to become an Ethical Hacker is the guide to becoming a hacker. Hackers are not only there to break into your websites or accounts, they are there to provide security and improve it as well. These are called vulnerabilities, and they report them to the company that owns the application. The company then sees to it that, it does not happen again by improving their security. In this blog, I am going to be sharing the Roadmap.
COMPUTERS
Creating Microservices in Nest.js

We’ll demystify the creation and operation of microservices for Node.js by creating a microservice using a popular.js framework, NestJS. Architect.io is the first dependency-aware continuous delivery platform. by David Thor - CEO, Architect.io. Microservices can seem intimidating at first, but at the end of the day, they’re just regular...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
[FREE][GAME] Stick Em Up

Stick Em Up is a word play of shoot em up with stick instead of shoot, relating to stick figures. So if anything I think I got the name right. Maybe. You are a thick stick in a top down shooting game with endless levels where you stand in the middle and enemies come toward you to do bad things. You have to stop them with your guns. You are also equipped with a special ability that you charge by killing enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
Show Bluetooth LE Sensor Readings on LCD Screen Connected to STM32

The aim of this project is to read air quality sensor data and show it on an LCD display that is connected to STM32 board. A web browser will read the data and pass it to a computer running a web script and a HibouAir – Air quality monitoring device. Then we send these data to an LCD screen connected to StM32 using Bluetooth. The project source code is available at Github.com, download it as a zip file and unzip it into your STM 32CubeIDE workspace.
TECHNOLOGY
Technology
Computers
Coding & Programming
NFTs for Dummies: A Complete Guide to the World's Biggest Trend in Art Business

NFTs are non-fungible tokens stored on a blockchain. The term NFT can apply to any unique token, but it's most commonly used to describe a collectible, such as a piece of digital art or a trading card. An NFT may be bought, sold, or traded within the confines of the platform where it was created. Unlike Bitcoin (in theory), every NFT is unique—no two are exactly alike, even though they can be traded using the same technology.
ARTS
Catch HackerNoon Merch in the Wild!

Great news hacker! HackerNoon gear is available and in fashion. Order your favourite items at our store here: https://shop.hackernoon.com Below is a beautiful collection of HackerNoon merch as it appears in real life:
BEAUTY & FASHION
How to Become a Great Developer in 2022

Google Cloud’s DevOps Research and Assessment team (DORA) have released the State of DevOps report 2021. The report defines what makes a truly Elite developer in the post COVID-19 world. It uses four software delivery metrics to rank the teams surveyed, as Low, High, High or Elite performing teams. 1. Deployment frequency: how often is new code deployed to production? 2. Lead time for changes: what is the length of time between code committed and production? 3. Time to restore services: in the event of incidents that impair users (e.g outages), how long does it take for your team to resume normal services? 4. Change failure rate: what percentage of deployments to production result in impaired service requiring a hotfix, rollback or patch? It’s of no surprise that the most successful teams are those with the most frequent deployments, shortest lead times, fastest times to restore services, and lowest change failure rates.
SOFTWARE
NodeJS vs .NET Core – Which Is the Ultimate Server-side Development Platform?

In an age where personal data is as lucratively merchantable as oil, the third party has only afforded the individual permissioned access to their digital oil wells through login credentials. The average person has a minimum of 5 accounts on different cloud platforms the existence of which may not be known to loved ones who would love to consolidate your life story in the preservation of your memory. The BioKeyPer Legacy Creator is a node on an encrypted peer to peer network and is capable of validating transactions and generating blocks on the network.
SOFTWARE
How Big Data is Shaping Adaptive Learning

Educators, administrators, and school districts have adopted new digital technologies to improve learning outcomes. One ed-tech trend worth mentioning is big data and how it's shaping adaptive learning. Adaptive learning solutions offer efficient, engaging, effective, and customized experiences, using a data-driven approach for instruction and remediation. Educators, administrators and school...
EDUCATION
3 Ways to Increase NFT Adoption Among Artists

In January 2022, there were over one million NFTs sold totaling over $2 billion, with over 500,000 unique buyers. In our latest report, “Making a Living as an Artist’s Report” we asked 500 US-based artists how they felt about creating NFT art. Here are some of the barriers to entry they cited, as well as their take on the changes that would need to be made for more artists to start creating art NFTS.
VISUAL ART
How to Build a DAO - the Story of One Solution

DAO stands for “decentralized autonomous organization” and refers to a community of partners in a certain sphere of crypto-business who have concluded an agreement setting forth the rules of working together. This agreement is written into the organization code using smart contracts on blockchain. There is no single manager and all community members contribute to decision-making by their votes. As it is an autonomous organization, its governance operates independently of the organization members. The governance order operates automatically and is represented by algorithms employed by smart contracts. The RSquad solution should enable any user to create their own DAOs with an internal economy based on governance tokens.
COMPUTERS
How to Build Product Notifications That Users Will Love

Product notifications should never spoil a user’s experience—they should contribute to it. Otherwise, users are prone to turn off the notifications. According to Statista, 39% of smartphone users who receive too many notifications turn them off in response. Courier. Courier simplifies triggering and sending notifications from your app...
CELL PHONES
Is Quantum Cognition the Path to Strong AI (or Artificial General Intelligence)?

Quantum cognition may be the next frontier to explaining the mind. Quantum cognition is an emerging field of research where it is applied the mathematical formalism of quantum theory inspires the development of new models of cognition. Examples of these human phenomena are memory, information retrieval, language, decision making, social interaction, personality psychology, and philosophy of mind. We are witnessing the rise of a field with applications in areas such as perception, conceptual judgments, decision-making, and information retrieval.
SCIENCE
Is The Modern Data Warehouse Dead?

When you build on a large, amorphous foundation, stuff breaks and it’s hard to find. And when you do find it, it can be hard to figure out exactly what that “thing” is. Instead: 1. Map the business 2. Create data SLAs with users 3. Peer review documentation in an active environment 4. Pipe data into the warehouse pre-modeled 5. Emphasize preventing data loss as well as ensuring data quality, usability, and lifecycle management.
TECHNOLOGY
6 DevOps Trends in 2022 That DevOps Engineers Should Adopt

The main task of DevOps is to maximize the predictability, efficiency, and security of software development. The methodology (development + operations) originated in 2009 to establish interaction between programmers and system administrators to increase the release frequency. The greatest burden falls on DevOps engineers during the preparation of the infrastructure for the application, as well as setting up the CI-CD process, which then works in automatic mode. Terraform is a tool by Hashicorp that helps declaratively manage infrastructure.
SOFTWARE
Why is the Play-to-Earn & NFT Gaming Industry Growing So Fast?

A rising number of gamers are turning to P2E games, which reward players with cryptocurrencies and NFTs in return for their time and work. The majority of gamers, at least those above the age of 18, do not intend to make gaming their new job. The amount of money earned at the level of the game's player is nothing like what would be necessary for full-time employment. Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian predicts that Play-to-Earn games will account for 90% of the gaming business in the next five years.
GAMBLING

